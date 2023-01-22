Pathaan protests: Shah Rukh dials Assam CM after ‘who is SRK’ remark

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan called him late night expressing concern over reported protests by a rightwing outfit in the state against his film release. Sarma said he has assured Shah Rukh Khan that the state government will ensure no such untoward incident takes place during the screening of his film 'Pathaan'. (Also Read | Who is Shah Rukh Khan, asks Assam CM Himanta Biswa amid protest against Pathaan)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during the screening of his film,” the chief minister said in a tweet.

“I assured him that it’s duty of state govt to maintain law & order. We’ll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents,” he added.

Several members of a right-wing outfit allegedly stormed into a cinema hall in Assam's Narengi on Friday, vandalising property and burning down posters of 'Pathaan'.

When asked about the protests against the screening of 'Pathaan', Sarma on Saturday said "Who is Shah Rukh Khan? Why should we care? We already have many Shah Rukh Khans?"

"I have not heard about any movie by the name of 'Pathaan' and neither do I have any time for it," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, he ensured that he will act if any incident of law-and-order violation is reported.

"Action will be taken, if law and order is violated. But, so far, I have not received any complaints from the cinema hall owners or the makers of the film. If there has been any incident, Shah Rukh Khan, himself, should have called me up. If he does so, I will look into the matter," the Assam CM further said.

'Pathaan' has been mired in controversy ever since several right-wing groups as well as Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra objected to one of its songs -- 'Besharam Rang'.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON