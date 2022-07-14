Patna SSP says PFI similar to RSS, triggers furore

Patna’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) Manavjit Singh Dhillon on Thursday courted a controversy after he drew parallels between the training of Popular Front of India (PFI) and that of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), inviting an angry reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party — a constituent of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar — which demanded his immediate ouster.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Their (PFI’s) modus operandi was to act like members of RSS shakha where lathi training is given…they would call them for physical training but also brainwash and radicalize them. They train the youth under the guise of physical education and spread propaganda. We got documents of camps teaching martial arts and training members to use sticks and swords under the guise of physical training. The document was being used to radicalize, brainwash and mobilize people,” the SSP said at the press conference while sharing details about the arrest of three PFI members. The trio were a part of a suspected terror module, busted by police on Wednesday.

The Bihar Police headquarters has taken cognizance of the statement after BJP demanded action against the police official. “We are getting the statement examined. If need be, action would be taken,” said additional director general (ADG) of police (headquarters) J S Gangwar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“IAS and IPS officers are considered above politics and ideological influence. Patna SSP’s statement comparing PFI with RSS is shameful and seriously condemnable. He must apologise and resign,” said Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand.

However, former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party HAM-S, which is also a part of the ruling NDA alliance in state, supported the SSP. “He is unnecessarily being dragged into a controversy. If talking of Islamic state is a crime, is it right to advocate for Hindu rashtra,” said HAM-S spokesperson Danish Rizwan.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar’s party, the Janata Dal (United), refused to comment.

Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the main opposition party in Bihar, backed the police officer. “Patna’s senior superintendent of police has rightly said about the modus operandi of the Sangh ...that these people spread their propaganda and hatred in the name of physical training! And in some areas, they carry out riots, mob lynchings and other anti-social activities,” the party tweeted from its official handle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON