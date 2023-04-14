Pawan Khera's dig at Azad as Rahul Gandhi shifts belongings from Delhi bungalow

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday took a veiled dig at former Rajya Sabha member Ghulam Nabi Azad after trucks started arriving at the Delhi residence of senior party leader Rahul Gandhi who is set to vacate the official bungalow following his disqualification as Lok Sabha member.

Trucks arrived at Rahul Gandhi's Tughlaq Lane residence on Friday afternoon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gandhi lost his Lok Sabha membership after he was found guilty in a criminal defamation case and sentenced to two years in prison. He was then asked to vacate his official bungalow at 12, Tughlaq Lane by April 22. A disqualified parliamentarian is not entitled to a government accommodation, and is given a 30-day period to vacate the official bungalow.

While a Surat sessions court is set to pass an interim order on Gandhi's plea for a stay on his conviction, the Congress leader, according to his aides, has begun the process of moving out of his official bungalow and will vacate it in the next few days.

On Friday, two trucks were seen parked outside his residence and the belongings were later shifted to his mother's 10, Janpath residence. In a video shared by news agency ANI, a truck can be seen arriving at 12, Tughlaq Lane.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Quote-tweeting the video, Pawan Khera, Congress's media and publicity department head, mentioned Ghulam Nabi Azad in a veiled dig at the former Congress leader who is yet to vacate his official bungalow despite losing the membership of the upper house in February last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Congress leaders have repeatedly targeted Azad over his Delhi house and, earlier this week questioned the government's decision to allow him to stay in the official bungalow. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Khera claimed that Satya Pal Malik, who has been a vocal critic of the BJP leadership for the past few months, has sought Z-plus security as a former governor but he has only been provided a PSO and is living in his own house, whereas Azad has been given a government bungalow and Z-plus security.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail