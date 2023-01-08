Pawan, Naidu vow joint fight against Jagan govt

Hyderabad

Telugu Desam Party headed by former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party led by popular Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan on Sunday vowed to launch a forum for protection of democracy to put up a joint fight against the alleged oppressive policies of the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the state.

Pawan Kalyan came to the residence of Naidu in Hyderabad in the afternoon and held discussions for nearly two hours, amidst speculation over a possible alliance between the two parties ahead of the next assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh scheduled early next year.

Speaking to reporters later, Pawan Kalyan said he had come to Naidu’s residence to express solidarity with the latter in the wake of severe restrictions imposed by the police during his three-day tour in Kuppam constituency in Chittoor district between January 4 and 6.

“The Jagan government has brought in the controversial draconian order banning roadshows, public rallies and roadside meetings only to curtail the opposition party leaders from reaching out to the people. We have discussed how to counter this anti-democratic attitude of the state government and decided to intensify the agitation till the GO is withdrawn,” he said.

Stating that protection of law and order and prevention of any untoward incidents in any public meeting was the responsibility of the police, the Jana Sena Party president criticised the ruling YSRCP for throwing the blame on the opposition party for the recent stampedes at Kandukuru and Guntur.

“If the opposition parties will have to take care of law and order at their public rallies by wielding lathis, what is the police department and the government for? The police themselves should be held responsible for the recent stampede incidents,” Pawan Kalyan said.

Stating that he and Naidu had discussed various other issues on which they should put up a joint fight against the government, the Jana Sena chief refused to elaborate on the possible alliance between the two parties. “I have made it clear that I will make efforts to see that the anti-incumbency vote doesn’t split,” he said, adding that he would give a fitting reply to all his critics at a public meeting on January 12.

Echoing Pawan Kalyan’s views, the TDP chief said the main objective of holding discussions with the Jana Sena chief was to put up a common fight against the Jagan government. “Our primary focus is on fighting for a democratic space in the state. There is still time for holding discussions on elections and alliances,” he said.

Alleging that all the systems had collapsed and the state had plunged into darkness during the Jagan regime, Naidu thanked Pawan for extending solidarity with him on the recent atrocities in Kuppam.

“The police imposed similar restrictions on Pawan Kalyan during his visit to Visakhapatnam for a rally in October. The YSRCP believes in destructive and vengeance politics. That is why, it had brought in a dark GO based on a legislation enacted during the British regime. The state government mobilised nearly 3,000 police to prevent me from touring my own Kuppam constituency,” the TDP chief said.

He said he would lodge a complaint with the Centre, if necessary, on the atrocities being perpetrated by the YSRCP government against the opposition.

Reacting to the meeting of Pawan Kalyan with Naidu, the ruling YSRCP said it had clearly established that the Jana Sena was nothing but a “Team B” of the TDP. “The mask is out. Pawan had gone to Naidu only to discuss the package he would get if there is an alliance between the two parties,” senior YSRCP leader Malladi Vishnu said.

YSRCP spokesman and state irrigation minister Ambati Rambabu said the meeting had proved the allegations that Pawan Kalyan was an “adopted son of Naidu.” “His objective is not to protect democracy, but the interests of the TDP,” he alleged.

