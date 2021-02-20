People are joining Samajwadi Party in droves: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav held a press conference at party headquarters in Lucknow on Saturday where he attacked the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government on rise in fuel prices, donation drives for Ram Mandir and delayed development projects. Yadav also criticised Adityanath for a past comment on opposition parties possessing “division in their DNA” in the aftermath of the Hathras incident.

Here are top quotes from the SP chief’s press conference:

“In ancient Indian culture, there was no such thing as chanda (contribution), we have the culture of dakshina (offering). We are ready to give dakshina, will BJP accept?”

“The kind of language he (Yogi Adityanath) uses, be it on stages or the House, a chief minister cannot speak like this. He says division is in some people’s DNA, if he can at least tell the full form of DNA we will know that he is the chief minister”

“It'd benefit people more if the chief minister starts speaking on development. He talks of expressways that were actually done by Samajwadi Party. Speaking of Purvanchal Expressway, firstly he said it'd be ready by Diwali, then New Year, now April.. who knows when it will happen”

“The BJP government to hide its failure on economic front has hiked petrol, diesel prices and put burden on people, farmers, youth, and it is sad and shameful that now the government is saying the price hike was for nation building”

“The way the chief minister is lying in the assembly, the kind of language he is using in the assembly, and the way people are joining Samajwadi Party in droves; BJP will be swept out and the people will ‘deploy’ SP in the state in 2022.”