People must show due respect to traditions, festivals: RSS functionary

New Delhi, Senior RSS functionary Sunil Ambekar on Thursday said the recently concluded Maha Kumbh sent a message that it still has the capacity to serve as an age-old "sutra" to unite people of the country and for this reason, people must show due respect towards such traditions.

Addressing an event here, he said the goal of such traditions and festivals like Holi is to bring people closer to each other and together on the path.

The 45-day Maha Kumbh, which concluded in Uttar Pradesh on February 26, saw more than 66 crore pilgrims and tourists visiting Prayagraj to take a holy dip in Triveni Sangam.

"Kumbh has given a very good message that no matter how many challenges come, our old 'sutra' of uniting entire India or some of our such events have so much power. No matter what happens, our old traditions have the capacity to unite the entire India making it rise above all differences," Ambekar, RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, said.

That is why due respect should be paid to such traditions, he said.

"Anything can be discussed and we can review every topic but all of us take care to ensure that its respect and beauty remain intact," the senior RSS functionary said.

"I think journalists should take care of this whatever they review or report... This is the basic thing and everyone should keep its context in mind," he added.

Ambekar said India is a diverse country with varying "colours" and the RSS' effort is to "take everyone along and march forward together".

"Many things happen in society. There are also differences of opinion in life, sometimes they can be so wide. The purpose of the traditions of festivals is to have some friendly occasion in which we can meet again and walk on the path together," he said.

In that sense, the festival of Holi is of great significance, he added.

"One should not be monotonous, be it our personal life, family life or the life of the nation… May all people continue to move together and our unity and solidarity continue to grow stronger," the RSS functionary said, greeting everyone on the eve of Holi.

"Sometimes a lot of discussions happen on pollution these days. Pollution keeps coming, sometimes in the mind or in the air or in water. In Delhi, it keeps coming…

"May we get freedom from all kinds of pollution. Everyone expects a joyous life free from all kinds of pollution," he told the gathering.

