Personal liberty is treated as favour by govt: Omar Abdullah after Mehbooba Mufti's alleged detention

Personal liberty is treated as favour by govt: Omar Abdullah after Mehbooba Mufti’s alleged detention

His father and NC president Farooq Abdullah was on October 30 prevented from leaving his residence to offer prayers at Hazratbal shrine on the occasion of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi.

india Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 13:45 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Srinagar
National Conference President and Member Parliament Farooq Abdullah, former chief minister Omar Abdullah, People's Democratic Party’s (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.
National Conference President and Member Parliament Farooq Abdullah, former chief minister Omar Abdullah, People's Democratic Party's (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.(Waseem Andrabi/ Hindustan Times)
         

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Friday said personal liberty is treated as a favour by the government, giving and withdrawing it at will, with no interference from the judiciary.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was reacting to the alleged house arrest of Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti.

Also Read | Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti, daughter allegedly put under house arrest

“Parking a truck in front of our gates is now standard operating procedure for this admin. They did the same to my father recently to stop him from praying. Personal liberty is treated as a favour by the govt, to give & withdraw at will, with no interference from the judiciary,” Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

His father and NC president Farooq Abdullah was on October 30 prevented from leaving his residence to offer prayers at Hazratbal shrine on the occasion of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi.

