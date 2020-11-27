Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti, daughter allegedly put under house arrest

cities

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti was detained by Jammu and Kashmir Police and was not allowed to visit South Kashmir’s Pulwama to meet the family of senior PDP leader Waheed Parra, who was arrested by the national investigating agency (NIA) earlier this week.

“Ive been illegally detained yet again. Since two days, J&K admin has refused to allow me to visit @parawahid ’s family in Pulwama. BJP Ministers & their puppets are allowed to move around in every corner of Kashmir but security is a problem only in my case,” Mufti tweeted on Friday morning.

Mufti said that her daughter Iltija Mufti has also been placed under house arrest. “Their cruelty knows no bounds. Waheed was arrested on baseless charges & I am not allowed to even console his family. Even my daughter Iltija has been placed under house arrest because she also wanted to visit Waheed’s family,” she said, adding that she will address a press conference on Friday.