Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Petition filed in SC seeking CBI probe in Lakhimpur Kheri violence
india news

Petition filed in SC seeking CBI probe in Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Updated on Oct 05, 2021 04:27 PM IST
One of the vehicles that allegedly ran over the farmers and killed them was set ablaze in Tikunia, Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh.(HT Photo)
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

A petition was filed by two lawyers in the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into Sunday’s Lakhimpuri Kheri violence in which at least eight persons, including farmers and a journalist, were killed. The lawyers said the probe should be conducted within a stipulated period of time and under the supervision of the apex court.

The plea further urged the court to direct the Ministry of Home Affairs and police department to register a first information report (FIR) in the case and "punish the ministers" involved in the incident.

An FIR already filed in the case on the basis of complaints registered by farmers has named Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra and others. They have been booked for murder, criminal conspiracy and 20 other charges in the FIR, senior officials said.

RELATED STORIES

Also read | 'Nobody takes responsibility when…': Supreme Court on Lakhmipur Kheri incident

While the minister has denied any involvement of his son in the incident, he has also stated that Ashish was ready to face any probe in the case.

Villagers have alleged four farmers were killed after allegedly being hit by a convoy of the minister’s son. The other victims were those who were travelling in one of the vehicles and were beaten to death by the mob.

Also read | Video showing cars running over farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri goes viral

The incident was reported minutes before Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to visit the area. The farmers were protesting against the three central farm laws.

On Monday, the Supreme Court expressed its regret over the tragedy and said nobody took responsibility when something like this happened.

In reply, Attorney General KK Venugopal, said there should be no further protests to prevent incidents like Lakhimpur Kheri.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
supreme court
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

836 Indian troops in peacekeeping mission in South Sudan awarded UN medal

J&K Congress chief detained for protest against Lakhimpur Kheri violence

NCB arrests 3 more linked to cruise ship drug party case

BJP wins Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation poll, Nadda thanks people of Gujarat
TRENDING TOPICS
World Teachers' Day
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Nobel Prize in medicine
Down Detector
World Animal Day 2021
Covid case
Ghanshyam Nayak
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP