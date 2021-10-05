Petition filed in SC seeking CBI probe in Lakhimpur Kheri violence

A petition was filed by two lawyers in the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into Sunday’s Lakhimpuri Kheri violence in which at least eight persons, including farmers and a journalist, were killed. The lawyers said the probe should be conducted within a stipulated period of time and under the supervision of the apex court.

The plea further urged the court to direct the Ministry of Home Affairs and police department to register a first information report (FIR) in the case and "punish the ministers" involved in the incident.

An FIR already filed in the case on the basis of complaints registered by farmers has named Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra and others. They have been booked for murder, criminal conspiracy and 20 other charges in the FIR, senior officials said.

While the minister has denied any involvement of his son in the incident, he has also stated that Ashish was ready to face any probe in the case.

Villagers have alleged four farmers were killed after allegedly being hit by a convoy of the minister’s son. The other victims were those who were travelling in one of the vehicles and were beaten to death by the mob.

The incident was reported minutes before Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to visit the area. The farmers were protesting against the three central farm laws.

On Monday, the Supreme Court expressed its regret over the tragedy and said nobody took responsibility when something like this happened.

In reply, Attorney General KK Venugopal, said there should be no further protests to prevent incidents like Lakhimpur Kheri.

