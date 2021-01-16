Petitions in SC seeking direction for contempt of court proceedings against RBI Governor, others
A number of petitions had been filed before the Supreme Court seeking its direction for initiation of contempt of court proceedings and punishing Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, and others for allegedly and willfully violating the apex court's order/directions of September 3, 2020.
The top court had passed the order on the loan moratorium case in September last year and said those accounts that have not been declared non-performing assets (NPAs) as on August 31, 2020, cannot be declared as such until further notice.
The petitioners -- Gorakh Pandurang Nawade, Suryakant Prabhakar Pawar, Pritam Sengupta, and Shanti Jewellers -- had filed their respective pleas through lawyer, Vishal Tiwari and Advocate-on-Record (AoR) Abhigya Kushwah, before the Supreme Court in connection with loan moratorium case.
The petitioners claimed that the respondent, RBI, and others, allegedly had declared the account of the petitioners as NPA and thus flouted the stay order of the Apex Court of September 3, 2020, and thereby RBI committed contempt of court, and the Supreme Court should initiate the contempt of court proceedings against the RBI.
Tiwari told that the apex court's order was flouted by many banks and borrowers suffered a lot.
The petitioners also sought a direction from the top court that the contemnors should compensate for the damage caused to the petitioners by their contemptuous act, the petition stated.
They also sought a direction from the Supreme Court that the respondents should grant a grace period of 90 days to the petitioner before declaring its account, NPA, the petition claimed.
The respondents are duty-bound to promulgate the orders of this apex court throughout the country but they deliberately did not do it. The September 3 order was operational on all lending institutions and banks throughout the country and was passed in the favour of all borrowers' accounts to grant relief from financial stress during Covid-19, the petitioners claimed.
The contemptuous act of the respondents has not only disobeyed the court's order but has also caused severe irreparable damage and loss to the petitioners (firm), the petitioners claimed.
The contemptuous act of the respondents has shaken the confidence of the public and has degraded the trust of the borrowers. In this pandemic, where all borrowers are passing through the worst scenario that this stay order was operational throughout the nation and was in the public interest, the petitions stated.
The stay order was operating as the life-saving drug to the petitioner but the contemptuous act of the respondent has brought a major setback to the firm and its survival has become critical, the petitioners claimed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: CoWIN app develops glitch on day one
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World has begun to look up to India as a power to reckon with: Union minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Court to hear defamation case against Smriti Irani on January 23
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shot in the arm for health staff: From facing harassment to being 1st to get jab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Some states report hurdle in vaccination as CoWIN app develops glitches
- Glitches were reported from some districts from states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarkhand.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Launch of vaccination drive marks high point of efforts by SII, Bharat Biotech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maoist commander carrying a reward of ₹8 lakh killed in Bijapur district
- According to the police, the encounter took place between Kutru and Ketulnar jungles on Saturday evening.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu in poultry confirmed in 9 districts of Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Never said no to dialogue with govt but do not have much hope: Farm union leader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BRO constructs 110-feet bailey bridge at on Jammu-Srinagar highway in 60 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination drive was successful on Day 1, says Union health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Microbiologist says Covid-19 vaccines made after in-depth study, research
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In bid to meet vaccine needs of other nations, India’s neighbours to be priority
- As the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines, there is considerable pressure on India, especially from neighbours and developing countries, to supply Covid-19 vaccines.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From Ladakh to Vizag, thousands of military Covid warriors get vaccine jabs
- In the Army alone, a total of 3,129 healthcare workers were vaccinated on the first day, the officials said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I’ll wait for my turn: Harsh Vardhan’s comeback on why he is not taking vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox