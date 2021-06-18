Petrol costs over 100 per litre in these cities. Check list here

Petrol prices in India are reaching peaks despite the international oil prices going down. State-run companies increased fuel prices for the 26th time in 46 days raising petrol rates by 27 paise per litre and diesel by 28 paise on Friday.

The hike in petrol prices since May 4 saw the auto fuel making records by breaching the ₹100 per litre mark in various cities across the country. States like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and Ladakh saw several cities surpassing the ₹100-mark.

The recent rise in petrol prices has made it costlier by ₹6.53 per litre and diesel by ₹6.96 per litre across the nation.

These are some of the places where the petrol price has crossed the ₹100-mark:

Petrol is the most expensive in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, where it is sold at ₹108.07 per litre. Diesel is also over ₹100 and costs ₹100.82 per litre.

The latest revision in prices witnessed petrol surpassing the ₹100-mark for the first time in Bengaluru as it now costs ₹100.17 per litre in the metropolitan. It is also the second metro after Mumbai to have petrol prices above ₹100 per litre.

In Mumbai, the new change in the rates hiked the price to ₹103.08 per litre. Diesel in Mumbai costs ₹95.14 per litre.

Ladakh crossed the ₹100-mark on Monday as it was priced at ₹101.95 per litre. The latest price hike changed the rate to ₹102.44 per litre.

Petrol in Bhopal costs ₹105.13 per litre.

Hyderabad is also part of the list as petrol costs ₹100.74 per litre in the city as on Friday.

Ratnagiri, Parbhani, Aurangabad, Jaisalmer, Banswara, Indore, Gwalior, Guntur, Kakinada, Chikmagalur, Shivamogga are some other cities where petrol costs over ₹100 for one litre.