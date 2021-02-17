Petrol, diesel prices increase in Delhi by 25 paise each

With just a day's breather for common man, the petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday were hiked for the eighth time in the last ten days as a rally in international oil prices took retail rates in India to new highs.

The petrol and diesel prices were increased by 25 paise per litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The hike took the petrol price in Delhi to a record ₹89.54 per litre. Subsequently, the diesel rate climbed to ₹79.95 a litre in Delhi.

Til Monday this week, for seven straight days, the prices have soared by ₹2.04 per litre for petrol and ₹2.22 for diesel.

The relentless hike in prices has been criticised by the opposition parties including Congress that has demanded an immediate cut in taxes to ease the burden on the common man.

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan last week had told Parliament that the government is not considering a reduction in excise duty to cool rates from their record highs.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday had attacked the government over high fuel prices and alleged that it was "looting people".

"The Modi government is determined to loot people, just to ensure tdevelopment of "two"," he said using the hashtag "FuelLoot".

Central and state taxes make up for over 61 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and about 56 per cent of diesel.

The price of liquefied petroleum gas domestic cylinder has also increased by ₹50 per unit this week in Delhi.

The new price of ₹769 per 14.2 kilograms LPG cylinder was applicable in the national capital from Monday.