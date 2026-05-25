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Petrol, Diesel Price Today LIVE Updates: ‘Inflation man’, says Congress after 4th hike in 10 days; check city-wise rates

By Karishma Ayaldasani
May 25, 2026 09:17:37 am IST

Petrol Price Today LIVE Updates: In Delhi, the price of petrol has been increased by Rs. 2.61 from 99.51 to 102.12 per litre, while diesel prices have gone up by Rs. 2.71 from 92.49 to 95.20 per litre.

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With this revision, the cumulative increase in petrol and diesel prices has climbed to nearly Rs. 7.5 per litre.(PTI)

Petrol Price Today LIVE Updates: Petrol and diesel prices increased for the fourth time on Monday as oil corporations continued to pass on the impact of surging international crude prices to consumers. Petrol prices saw a hike of 2.61 per litre and diesel of 2.71 per litre. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 25 May 2026 09:17:37 am

    Petrol, Diesel Price Today LIVE Updates: ‘Fuel prices rising, income stagnant’, says Manish Sisodia after fuel hike

    Petrol, Diesel Price Today LIVE Updates: AAP leader Manish Sisodia criticised the Centre over rising fuel prices, saying petrol and diesel rates are being increased almost daily while incomes remain stagnant. He alleged that the hike in fuel prices is pushing up the cost of essentials like milk, vegetables and food items.

    “Have mercy, Mr. Modi, you're raising petrol-diesel prices every day, no one's salary is increasing, it's a blessing just to hold onto our jobs! Businesses are all in ruins under your rule,” he said in a post on X.

    "You keep hiking oil prices every day, and after that, things like milk, vegetables, roti get expensive on their own every day."

    Sisodia also referred to an old video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to “take the country’s situation seriously” and roll back fuel price hikes.

    “Watch this video of yours from a few years ago—isn't this you?”

    “…I hope that the Prime Minister will take the country's situation seriously and roll back the increase in petrol prices.”

  • Mon, 25 May 2026 09:08:03 am

    Petrol, Diesel Price Today LIVE Updates: ‘Inflation man’, says Congress after 4th hike in 10 days

    Petrol, Diesel Price Today LIVE Update: Congress on Monday took a sharp jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him “inflation man” and accusing him of “enriching pockets” of his rich friends.

    Taking to X, the party highlighted the four price hikes in this month saying, people are being crushed by inflation.

    “To enrich his capitalist friends, Modi is busy cutting into the pockets of the people,” the party said.

    “People are being crushed by inflation, they're distressed—but the 'Inflation Man's' extortion shows no signs of stopping,” it added.

  • Mon, 25 May 2026 08:41:52 am

    Petrol, Diesel Price Today LIVE Updates: Petrol, diesel prices hiked for fourth time in 10 days

    Petrol, Diesel Price Today LIVE Update: Petrol and diesel prices were increased for the fourth time on Monday as oil corporations continued to pass on the impact of surging international crude prices to consumers. Petrol prices saw a hike of 2.61 per litre and diesel of 2.71 per litre.

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