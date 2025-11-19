‘Petty, don’t know how…': Supriya Shrinate disagrees with Shashi Tharoor on PM Modi's speech

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said that she did not find anything “praiseworthy” in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at a recent event, unlike her party colleague and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who said that he was “glad” to be a part of the audience at the event despite having a “bad cold and cough”. Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said that she found PM Modi's speech to be “petty” and did not understand how Shashi Tharoor found a reason to appreciate it. (File Photo/ANI)

“I didn't find anything in the speech (of PM Modi) worth appreciating. I think PM must answer a lot of things,” said Supriya Shrinate, adding that she found the speech to be “petty” and did not understand how Tharoor found a reason to appreciate it.

“He was at an event of a newspaper. He should tell us what his problem is with fair journalism. He should have told us why is he not happy with those who show and speak truth...So, I didn't see any reason to appreciate him. I don't know how he (Shashi Tharoor) found one...I found it to be a petty speech,” news agency ANI quoted Shrinate as saying while she referred to PM Modi's remarks during the sixth Ramnath Goenka Lecture, organised by the Indian Express.

“He criticised Congress there too. PM thinks of Congress day and night. This is amazing,” she added.

What Shashi Tharoor said

Contrary to Shrinate, Tharoor heaped praises on PM Modi's speech. He said that PM Modi spoke of "India's "constructive impatience" for development and strongly pushed for a post-colonial mindset".

The Prime Minister's speech came just days after National Democratic Alliance's resounding victory in the Bihar assembly polls.

Talking about the address, Throor wrote on X, “The PM emphasized that India is no longer just an 'emerging market' but an 'emerging model' for the world, noting its economic resilience. PM Modi said he’d been accused of being in “election mode” all the time, but he was really in “emotional mode” to redress the problems of the people.”

“PM Modi appealed for a 10-year national mission to restore pride in India’s heritage, languages, and knowledge systems,” he wrote.

The Congress MP, however, said that he wished Modi “had also acknowledged how Ramnath Goenka had used English to raise a voice for Indian nationalism!”