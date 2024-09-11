 'Petty views, petty mentality': Eknath Shinde attacks Rahul Gandhi | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Sep 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Petty views, petty mentality': Eknath Shinde attacks Rahul Gandhi

ByHT News Desk
Sep 11, 2024 03:02 PM IST

Eknath Shinde said Rahul Gandhi had spread confusion about reservation.

In a sharp attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde accused the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha of spewing venom against the country in the United States. He accused Rahul Gandhi of having what he called a "petty mentality".

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde(PTI file photo)
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde(PTI file photo)

"Rahul Gandhi's views reflect his petty mentality. Whenever Rahul Gandhi goes abroad, he spews venom against the country. The country can never agree with Rahul Gandhi's petty views. It has been Congress's habit to do politics in the name of religion and caste," he said on Wednesday.

He said Rahul Gandhi had spread confusion about reservation.

"Spreading confusion about the Constitution and reservation has become their fashion. Rahul Gandhi's anti-reservation face has now come before the world. The Mahayuti government fully supports reservation and as long as he is a true soldier of Shiv Sena, he will never let reservation end," he said.

His attack came shortly after home minister Amit Shah slammed Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the US.

Also read: ‘Will drag him to court’: BJP leader's warning to Rahul Gandhi on 'Sikh' remark

Amit Shah said it has become a habit for the Congress leader to stand with "forces that conspire to divide the country". Shah also stated that the BJP won't let anyone abolish the reservation and hamper the nation's security. Shah further alleged that Rahul Gandhi's statements show his divisive policies.

Rahul Gandhi had said on Monday that Congress would think about scrapping reservations after India had become a fair place.

"There's an elephant in the room. When we talk about the capture of institutions, businesses, and the media, the elephant in the room is that 90 per cent of India--OBCs, Dalits, Adivasis--aren't even part of the game. That's the elephant in the room," Rahul Gandhi said.

He also said that two businessmen cannot run the country.

With inputs from ANI, PTI

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On