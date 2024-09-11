'Petty views, petty mentality': Eknath Shinde attacks Rahul Gandhi

In a sharp attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde accused the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha of spewing venom against the country in the United States. He accused Rahul Gandhi of having what he called a "petty mentality". Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde(PTI file photo)

"Rahul Gandhi's views reflect his petty mentality. Whenever Rahul Gandhi goes abroad, he spews venom against the country. The country can never agree with Rahul Gandhi's petty views. It has been Congress's habit to do politics in the name of religion and caste," he said on Wednesday.

He said Rahul Gandhi had spread confusion about reservation.

"Spreading confusion about the Constitution and reservation has become their fashion. Rahul Gandhi's anti-reservation face has now come before the world. The Mahayuti government fully supports reservation and as long as he is a true soldier of Shiv Sena, he will never let reservation end," he said.

His attack came shortly after home minister Amit Shah slammed Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the US.

Amit Shah said it has become a habit for the Congress leader to stand with "forces that conspire to divide the country". Shah also stated that the BJP won't let anyone abolish the reservation and hamper the nation's security. Shah further alleged that Rahul Gandhi's statements show his divisive policies.

Rahul Gandhi had said on Monday that Congress would think about scrapping reservations after India had become a fair place.

"There's an elephant in the room. When we talk about the capture of institutions, businesses, and the media, the elephant in the room is that 90 per cent of India--OBCs, Dalits, Adivasis--aren't even part of the game. That's the elephant in the room," Rahul Gandhi said.

He also said that two businessmen cannot run the country.

With inputs from ANI, PTI