Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi's remarks in US: 'Standing with forces that conspire to divide India’

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly standing with forces that conspire to divide India. Amit Shah also alleged that making anti-national statements have become a habit for Rahul Gandhi and Congress. Union home minister Amit Shah. (PTI photo)

Amit Shah's sharp reaction comes as Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who was touring the United States, made several critical remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government over the past few days.

“Whether it is supporting the JKNC's anti-national and anti-reservation agenda in J&K or making anti-India statements on foreign platforms, Rahul Gandhi has always threatened the nation's security and hurt sentiments,” Amit Shah wrote on X.

Amit Shah further alleged that Rahul Gandhi's statement lays bare the Congress's politics of causing rifts on the lines of regionalism, religion, and linguistic differences.

Responding to a question on reservation and how long it would continue, Rahul Gandhi, during his interaction with students of Georgetown University in the US, said, "We will think of scrapping reservations when India is a fair place. And India is not a fair place."

"When you look at the financial numbers, tribals get 10 paise out of ₹100; Dalits get ₹5 out of ₹100, and OBCs get a similar number. The fact of the matter is that they're not getting participation," the Congress leader said.

He also reiterated the need to conduct a caste census while saying that 90 per cent of the country's population – OBCs, Dalits and Adivasis – not having proper representation in the country is the “elephant in the room”.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's statement, Amit Shah said, “By speaking about abolishing reservations in the country, Rahul Gandhi has once again brought the Congress's anti-reservation face to the forefront. The thoughts that were in his mind eventually found their way out as words,” Amit Shah said.

“I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that as long as the BJP is there, neither can anyone abolish reservations nor can anyone mess with the nation's security,” the Union home minister said.