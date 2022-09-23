PFI India recruiter and radicaliser for global Islamic terror groups: NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), while seeking remand of the accused arrested on Thursday in its first-ever mega operation against the Popular Front of India (PFI), on Friday claimed that office bearers, members and cadres of the organisation along with others were involved in radicalising and recruiting Muslim youths to join proscribed organisations like the Islamic State (ISIS).

In a massive crackdown on the PFI, multi-agency teams spearheaded by the NIA had arrested 106 leaders and activists of the radical Islamic outfit in near-simultaneous raids in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

The NIA in its report submitted in Kerala's Kochi special court on what are the reasons for the raids and the arrests after it raids, also claimed that the accused conspired to indulge in unlawful activities creating religious enmity. The agency stated that the outfit is allegedly causing disaffection against India and propagating an alternative justice delivery system.

According to the NIA, the organisation encourages vulnerable youth to join terrorist organisations including Lashkar-e-Taiba, ISIS, and al-Qaeda. It added that the PFI conspired to establish an Islamic rule in India by committing terrorist acts as a part of violent Jihad.

The NIA revealed that during the raids on Thursday, the sleuths seized several incriminating materials from the offices of the PFI. "The seized documents also contain highly incriminating materials related to the targeting of prominent leaders of a particular community. The Hit List seized clearly shows that PFI which is working through its leaders, members and associates have gone far ahead in creating atrocities among the communities," it said.

"More investigation is required in this aspect not only to obtain more evidence but also to prevent blood bath in the society," it added.

The NIA charge sheet names 14 accused, with PFI as prime accused in the case. The NIA alleged that the strike was announced on Friday in Kerala to avoid the arrest of PFI state general secretary Abdul Sathar and state secretary CA Rouf.

500 arrested after violent PFI protests in Kerala

As many as 500 people were arrested and 400 others put under preventive detention on Friday in connection with violent protests during the 12-hour strike called by the PFI to protest the arrest of the organisation's leaders.

The protests also saw stone pelting at an RSS office in Mattannur in Kannur, police said. Additional director general of police (ADGP), Law and Order, Vijay Sakhare told news agency ANI that 500 people had been arrested so far in connection with the protests.

"500 people have been arrested in connection with that and 400 more have been put under preventive detention in connection with a hartal called by the Popular front of India (PFI). An incident of stone pelting was also reported at the RSS office at Mattanur," the ADGP said.

The ADGP also gave details of another incident where arrests were made for carrying an explosive device.

