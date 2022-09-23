One more PFI leader nabbed in Assam, takes total arrests to 11

Police in Assam have arrested one more leader linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI) early on Friday morning, taking the total number of arrests since Thursday to 11.

The special branch nabbed Dr Minarul Sheikh from Guwahati around 12:30 am. Sheikh is the West Bengal unit president of the organisation, according to a police release.

On Thursday, the police arrested 10 PFI leaders, namely Aminul Hoque, Abdul Razzak, Robiul Hussain, Nazrul Islam Bhuyan, Rafiqul Islam, Abu Sama Ahmed, Farhad Ali, Khalilur Rahman, Mufti Rahmatullah and Bazlul Karim.

While Hoque is the northeast regional secretary of PFI, Abu Sama Ahmed is the organisation’s Assam unit president and Robiul Hussain the state unit general secretary. Those arrested also include Rafiqul Islam and Mufti Rahmatullah, district unit presidents of PFI’s Nagaon and Barpeta units.

A case against all 11 leaders have been registered by the special branch of Assam Police and they have been charged under sections 120-B, 124-A, 153-A and 353 of Indian Penal Code for criminal conspiracy, sedition, promoting enmity between different groups and assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty.

According to a statement issued by Assam Police, these leaders were arrested as there is reliable information that they were making all out efforts to foment communal strife throughout the state.

