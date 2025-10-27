Phase 2 of SIR to be held in 12 states and UTs, announces EC | Full list

The Election Commission of India announced on Monday that the second phase of the nationwide Special Revision Exercise (SIR) will commence tomorrow (October 28) across 12 states. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, during a press conference. (ANI)

"The second phase will be conducted in 12 states and Union Territories. SIR will ensure no eligible elector is left out and no ineligible elector is included in poll rolls," Kumar said at a press conference.

The second phase aims to expand the initiative’s reach, ensuring more citizens are registered and included in the poll panel's database ahead of elections in those respective states.

The states included in the second phase are:

Andaman and Nicobar

Chhattisgarh

Goa

Gujarat

Kerala

Lakshadweep

Madhya Pradesh,

Puducherry

Rajasthan

Tamil Nadu

Uttar Pradesh

West Bengal The voters' list cleanup exercise in Bihar has been concluded, with the final list of nearly 7.42 crore electors published on September 30. Polling in the state will be held in two phases -- on November 6 and November 11 -- and the counting will take place on November 14.

Earlier, on October 6, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced that a nationwide revision of voter lists would be conducted.

On Thursday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) directed the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) to finalise their preparations for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter lists in their respective States and Union Territories, according to a press release by the ECI.