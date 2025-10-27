Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Phase 2 of SIR to be held in 12 states and UTs, announces EC | Full list

    On Thursday, the ECI directed the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) to finalise their preparations for SIR of the voter lists in their respective States and UTs.

    Updated on: Oct 27, 2025 5:24 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Election Commission of India announced on Monday that the second phase of the nationwide Special Revision Exercise (SIR) will commence tomorrow (October 28) across 12 states.

    Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, during a press conference. (ANI)
    Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, during a press conference. (ANI)

    "The second phase will be conducted in 12 states and Union Territories. SIR will ensure no eligible elector is left out and no ineligible elector is included in poll rolls," Kumar said at a press conference.

    The second phase aims to expand the initiative’s reach, ensuring more citizens are registered and included in the poll panel's database ahead of elections in those respective states.

    The states included in the second phase are:

    • Andaman and Nicobar
    • Chhattisgarh
    • Goa
    • Gujarat
    • Kerala
    • Lakshadweep
    • Madhya Pradesh,
    • Puducherry
    • Rajasthan
    • Tamil Nadu
    • Uttar Pradesh
    • West Bengal

    The voters' list cleanup exercise in Bihar has been concluded, with the final list of nearly 7.42 crore electors published on September 30. Polling in the state will be held in two phases -- on November 6 and November 11 -- and the counting will take place on November 14.

    Earlier, on October 6, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced that a nationwide revision of voter lists would be conducted.

    On Thursday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) directed the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) to finalise their preparations for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter lists in their respective States and Union Territories, according to a press release by the ECI.

    recommendedIcon
    Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
    News/India News/Phase 2 Of SIR To Be Held In 12 States And UTs, Announces EC | Full List
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes