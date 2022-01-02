Photos of Muslim women again misused on app, 2 police complaints filed

Two separate complaints were filed in Mumbai and the Capital on Saturday after photos of hundreds of Muslim women were uploaded without their consent on an app with derogatory messages.

The incident comes nearly six months after some unidentified persons created an app and uploaded photographs of hundreds of Muslim women, whose photographs were sourced from their social media accounts. The app was uploaded on a repository hosting service and taken down following outrage on social media.

One of the woman journalists whose doctored image was also uploaded on the app took to Twitter to express her anguish, and termed the incident a malicious attempt to defame Muslim women. She also posted a copy of the complaint she filed over the matter with the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police. Acknowledging the complaint, the Delhi Police tweeted: “The matter has been taken cognizance of. Concerned officials have been directed to take appropriate action.”

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, too, lodged a complaint over the matter with the Mumbai Police.

“Looks like this is handiwork of same miscreants group that had created similar content on internet... They have just changed the name...”

“I have shared whatever information I had regarding this matter with the police. This includes some screenshots, details of two particular Twitter handles who were talking about this, details of the website where such material was uploaded... police can also take suo motu action,” she said.

Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale said the cyber wing of the Mumbai police is looking into the matter.