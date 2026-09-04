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Pilot of Air India Phuket-Delhi flight, that dropped 300 feet, tests 'non-negative' for drug use

A detailed investigation in the matter is underway. The final report will be published in due course.

Updated on: Sep 4, 2026, 11:27:17 IST
By Neha LM Tripathi
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A preliminary report in the turbulence incident on an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi has revealed that the pilot tested positive for psycho-active substance. HT had earlier reported about the pilot testing positive for Marijuana after his preliminary drug test returned “non-negative”.

Air India plane from Phuket to Delhi experienced massive turbulence. (REUTERS)
Air India plane from Phuket to Delhi experienced massive turbulence. (REUTERS)

“The confirmation of use of psycho-active substance is a serious concern and AAIB recommends appropriate actions by DGCA on priority,” the latest report said.

A detailed investigation in the matter is underway. The final report will be published in due course, it said.

On August 4, flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi dropped 300 feet in a sudden loss of altitude during cruise, injuring 20 passengers and four crew members.

An initial statement from Air India had cited turbulence as the reason. However, as per a report from the French aircraft manufacturer, the altitude loss was due to hydraulic pressure in the flight's Green, Blue, and Yellow hydraulic systems, resulting in a temporary loss of elevator and aileron control surfaces for about four seconds.

Along with the low pressure in hydraulic systems, an autopilot disconnect and an elevator flight-control fault were also recorded.

Two emergency-exit door sensor warnings were then recorded at 9.33am and 9.35am, followed by an engine anti-ice fault at 10.16am, and another autopilot disconnect at 10.52am.

Sources close to the investigators also told HT that the pilot slept for at least 30 to 35 minutes during the flight.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neha LM Tripathi

Neha LM Tripathi is a Special Correspondent with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times. She covers the aviation and railways ministries, and also writes on travel trends. Her work spans national developments, with a focus on policy, people, and the evolving travel landscape. She has 13 years of experience. Before moving to Delhi, she was based in Mumbai, where she began her journey as a journalist. Outside the newsroom, Neha enjoys trekking and travelling.

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