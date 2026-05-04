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Pijush Hazarika seeks another term from Jagiroad in 2026 Assam Assembly Elections

Pijush Hazarika, a senior BJP leader from Assam, has served in the Assam Cabinet since 2011. He has won elections from Jagiroad and Raha

Updated on: May 04, 2026 11:06 am IST
By Payal Kumari
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Pijush Hazarika is a senior BJP leader from Assam and a prominent figure in the state’s political landscape. He currently serves as Minister for Water Resources, Information & Public Relations, and Parliamentary Affairs in the Assam Cabinet.

BJP candidate from Jagiroad Assembly constituency Pijush Hazarika, and his wife Aimee Baruah, show ink-marked fingers after casting their votes during the Assam Assembly elections, in Morigaon, Assam, Thursday, April 9, 2026.(PTI)

He has been a member of the Assam Legislative Assembly since 2011. He was first elected from the Raha constituency in 2011 and later won from Jagiroad in both the 2016 and 2021 Assembly elections, reflecting his continued electoral success in the region.

Background

Pijush Hazarika is a graduate, having completed his Bachelor of Arts from Arya Vidyapeeth College in 1998. According to his election affidavit, he has declared assets worth 6.03 crore and liabilities of 46.02 lakh. He has been a member of the Assam Legislative Assembly since 2011, first winning from Raha and later representing Jagiroad in the 2016 and 2021 elections.

He is married to Aimee Baruah, an Indian actress, producer, and director, who has won three National Film Awards across feature and non-feature film categories.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Payal Kumari

Payal is a budding journalist currently pursuing her passion for storytelling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. She has always loved writing and reading, and over time, these interests grew into a strong desire to tell stories that people can connect with. This is what led her to choose journalism and content writing as a career. She has interned with Prabhat Khabar, where she worked with the social media team. During her internship, she created content for different platforms and learned how to write in a clear and engaging way for a wide audience. This experience helped her understand how digital content works and improved her writing skills. Payal is always looking to learn and grow as a writer. She is open to exploring different kinds of stories and wants to keep getting better with each piece she writes. Outside of her work and studies, she is an avid reader. She enjoys reading all kinds of books, especially fiction and fantasy, and loves getting lost in different worlds and characters. Reading has always been a big part of her life and continues to inspire her writing. She is excited to keep learning, writing, and discovering where her journey in journalism takes her.

assam assembly election 2026
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Pijush Hazarika seeks another term from Jagiroad in 2026 Assam Assembly Elections
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