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Pilots’ body opposes interim report on AI171 crash, demands judicial probe

Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) president said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau should release only a final report after completing the investigation.

Published on: Jun 11, 2026 10:18 pm IST
By Maulik Pathak, Ahmedabad
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The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) on Thursday opposed the release of any interim report on the Air India AI-171 crash and reiterated its demand for a judicial inquiry, with its president, Capt. C.S. Randhawa, arguing that incomplete findings could fuel speculation rather than clarity.

The London-bound Air India flight, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed seconds after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, 2025, killing 260 people

Addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad ahead of the first anniversary of the crash, Randhawa said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau should release only a final report after completing the investigation.

He said the pilots’ body has approached the Supreme Court and submitted multiple representations to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and other authorities, raising concerns over the probe.

The London-bound Air India flight, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed seconds after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, 2025, killing 260 people, including 19 on the ground, after hitting a hostel building of BJ Medical College in Meghaninagar. One passenger survived.

Randhawa said the direction of the investigation had raised concerns within the pilots’ community and alleged that the focus had shifted towards the pilots without conclusive evidence. He referred to the preliminary report released in July last year and said its reference to fuel control switches had led to speculation about pilot action, including theories reported in sections of the foreign media. He said such conclusions were premature.

Randhawa said the pilots’ body has written more than 20 letters to authorities, including the AAIB, seeking clarity on the investigation and requesting greater involvement of domain experts. He said all available data, including inputs from flight recorders and aircraft systems, should be examined before any conclusions are drawn.

Randhawa also questioned the delay in interviewing the sole survivor, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who was interviewed nearly 10 months later, while efforts were made early on to probe the pilots’ mental health.

 
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