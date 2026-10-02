Pilots’ body urges PM Modi to give flydubai captain Smit Machchhar a bravery award for saving 182 lives

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a national bravery award or other appropriate national civilian recognition for Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot who was seriously injured while helping avert a potential disaster aboard flydubai flight FZ1073.

File: Indian pilot Smit Machchhar smiles in an unidentified location in this undated handout image released by Israel. (Reuters)

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In a letter dated October 2, the pilots’ body described Machchhar’s actions during the September 30 incident as an act of “extraordinary courage, exceptional leadership and exemplary devotion to duty” and asked the Prime Minister’s Office to consider him for recognition after verification of the facts by competent authorities.

‘Extraordinary courage’ under extreme circumstances

According to the FIP, Machchhar was the pilot-in-command of the flydubai flight operating from Dubai to Tel Aviv when an extremely serious incident unfolded inside the cockpit.

Deep Dive What heroic actions did Captain Smit Machchhar take during the flydubai flight emergency? Captain Smit Machchhar displayed extraordinary bravery by continuing to operate the aircraft despite being seriously injured after being attacked by his co-pilot. He successfully managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and other crew members to intervene and help control the situation. Why is the Federation of Indian Pilots advocating for recognition for Captain Machchhar? The Federation of Indian Pilots believes Captain Machchhar's actions during the emergency demonstrated exceptional courage, leadership, and a commitment to safety, warranting national recognition for saving 182 lives aboard the flight. How did Captain Machchhar manage to land the aircraft safely after the attack? Despite his injuries, Captain Machchhar maintained control of the aircraft and was able to unlock the cockpit door. This allowed two other flydubai pilots, traveling as passengers, to assist in stabilizing and landing the aircraft safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

The federation said Machchhar was reportedly attacked by the first officer with a crash axe and sustained serious injuries. Despite being badly injured and facing an immediate threat inside the flight deck, he continued to perform his responsibilities as pilot-in-command, exercising command and judgement under extreme circumstances before the aircraft was diverted safely to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

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{{^usCountry}} The flight was carrying 174 passengers and eight crew members, meaning 182 people were entrusted to the flight crew. The FIP said Machchhar's actions, despite the personal danger he faced, contributed to bringing the aircraft safely to an alternate airport. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The flight was carrying 174 passengers and eight crew members, meaning 182 people were entrusted to the flight crew. The FIP said Machchhar's actions, despite the personal danger he faced, contributed to bringing the aircraft safely to an alternate airport. {{/usCountry}}

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The aircraft subsequently plunged about 14,300 feet in roughly 30 seconds over northern Saudi Arabia before landing safely at Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Airport in Tabuk. Two other flydubai pilots travelling as passengers helped take control of the aircraft after Machchhar reportedly managed to open the cockpit door.

FIP seeks national recognition

The Federation of Indian Pilots said a pilot-in-command is trained to deal with aircraft emergencies, adverse weather, technical failures, medical emergencies and other operational threats. However, it said an attack on the pilot-in-command inside the flight deck presents a fundamentally different and exceptionally grave challenge.

The federation said Machchhar's ability to remain composed, exercise command and make critical decisions while injured and under threat demonstrated courage, resilience, situational awareness, leadership and devotion to duty.

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The FIP said the significance of Machchhar's actions should also be viewed against the responsibility placed on the flight crew for the safety of everyone aboard.

The safety of the passengers and crew depended on the flight crew retaining control of the aircraft and managing the emergency, the federation said.

The pilots' body has therefore asked the government to consider Machchhar for an “appropriate National Bravery Award / national civilian recognition”, subject to the applicable provisions and verification of the facts by competent authorities. It has also urged authorities to examine the relevant operational and medical records before deciding on the appropriate form of recognition.

Machchhar recovering in Abu Dhabi

Machchhar, who was initially taken to a hospital in Tabuk following the incident, was shifted to Abu Dhabi for further treatment. He is recovering and remains stable.

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The pilot was seriously injured during the cockpit confrontation but continued to discharge his responsibilities as pilot-in-command before the aircraft was diverted to Saudi Arabia.

What happened aboard flight FZ1073

Flight FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30 when the cockpit confrontation took place. The co-pilot allegedly attacked Machchhar, leaving both pilots injured. The aircraft subsequently transmitted emergency signals and went into a steep descent before being diverted to Tabuk.

Machchhar reportedly managed to open the cockpit door despite his injuries, allowing passengers and crew members to intervene. The attacker was restrained, while two other flydubai pilots who were travelling as passengers helped take control of the aircraft before it was safely landed in Saudi Arabia.

The circumstances and motive behind the cockpit attack remain under investigation.

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Machchhar, a Mumbai native, has more than 13 years of commercial flying experience and has flown more than 9,500 hours. He spent more than 11 years with SpiceJet before joining flydubai as a captain in June 2022. His professional record includes more than 6,400 hours as pilot-in-command.

The incident has drawn praise from leaders in India and abroad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded Machchhar's courage, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described him as a “true hero” and said he had helped prevent a catastrophic mid-air disaster.

The Indian government is also examining whether any advisory needs to be issued to Indian airlines following the incident.