Pilots’ body writes to DGCA over continued FDTL relaxations, cites safety risks

The Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA India) has urged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) not to relax Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, warning that repeated relaxations to airlines have weakened fatigue safeguards and could compromise flight safety.

The Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA India) has urged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) not to relax Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a letter dated May 1, the pilots’ body said repeated exemptions granted to airlines have effectively become the norm, allowing rostering at or near regulatory limits without adequate safety buffers.

This comes two days after two pilots died of heart attacks. An Air India pilot on Wednesday died in Bali during scheduled rest, while the Akasa Air pilot passed away during training in Bengaluru.

“We write to place on record a set of concerns that bear directly on flight safety, regulatory credibility, and the well-being of flight crew, especially in view of the recent death of pilots in this week. These issues arise in the context of the Court mandated Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) framework and the continued deferment of its full implementation.. it is submitted that the continued grant of variations to operators has materially diluted the intent of the FDTL regulations,” ALPA said in the letter.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “These variations, originally conceived as transitional measures, have effectively become the norm. This defeats the purpose of fatigue management framework and perpetuates scheduling practices that operate at or near regulatory limits without adequate safety buffers. In this regard, it is requested that the DGCA initiate a structured and time-bound programme for the gradual withdrawal of all such variations, culminating in the full and uniform implementation of FDTL provisions across operators. A clearly articulated roadmap, with defined end of variations, would provide both regulatory certainty and operational clarity,” the letter read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “These variations, originally conceived as transitional measures, have effectively become the norm. This defeats the purpose of fatigue management framework and perpetuates scheduling practices that operate at or near regulatory limits without adequate safety buffers. In this regard, it is requested that the DGCA initiate a structured and time-bound programme for the gradual withdrawal of all such variations, culminating in the full and uniform implementation of FDTL provisions across operators. A clearly articulated roadmap, with defined end of variations, would provide both regulatory certainty and operational clarity,” the letter read. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The pilots’ body also flagged concerns over reduced weekly rest, low acceptance of fatigue reports, and the absence of transparent data on pilot health and safety indicators. “Available information obtained through RTI indicates an alarmingly low rate of acceptance of fatigue reports by (airline) operators. Such trends are inconsistent with the principles of a just safety culture and undermine fatigue risk management systems,” the letter, signed off as ‘MayDay! 2026’ by ALPA India’s president Captain Sam Thomas, said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The pilots’ body also flagged concerns over reduced weekly rest, low acceptance of fatigue reports, and the absence of transparent data on pilot health and safety indicators. “Available information obtained through RTI indicates an alarmingly low rate of acceptance of fatigue reports by (airline) operators. Such trends are inconsistent with the principles of a just safety culture and undermine fatigue risk management systems,” the letter, signed off as ‘MayDay! 2026’ by ALPA India’s president Captain Sam Thomas, said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ALPA, in the letter, requested that airlines be mandated to submit quarterly fatigue report data in a standardised format.

The pilots’ body suggested that “such data be placed in the public domain through routine publication on the DGCA website; and acceptance rates, trends, and corrective actions be subject to regulatory review and audit.” “Transparency in this domain is essential. Fatigue reporting metrics should serve as a meaningful indicator of operational safety and enable informed oversight by all stakeholders, including the travelling public,” it said.

Highlighting the introduction and operational misuse of consecutive night duties, the letter said, “Recent aviation incidents further reinforce the need to ensure that flight crew are not merely compliant with limits but are genuinely well-rested and operationally fit.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The association said that any reconsideration or dilution of the approved FDTL framework at this stage “would be difficult to justify.”

“The regulations were formulated after due process and stakeholder consultation. Reopening settled norms—particularly without demonstrable new safety data—risks conveying that regulatory outcomes are susceptible to external pressures. Therefore, any such overtures from the operators must be categorically rebuffed,” it said.

ALPA recalled past instances when the aviation sector has witnessed operational disruptions due to crew shortages, impacting the nation. “This underscores the importance of ensuring that commercial considerations do not override safety imperatives. The availability of a large pool of aspiring pilots cannot be construed as a basis to legitimise exploitative practices or to dilute fatigue safeguards…The safety of human life must remain paramount and non-negotiable in all aviation operations,” ALPA said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha LM Tripathi ...Read More Neha LM Tripathi is a Special Correspondent with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times. She covers the aviation and railways ministries, and also writes on travel trends. Her work spans national developments, with a focus on policy, people, and the evolving travel landscape. She has 13 years of experience. Before moving to Delhi, she was based in Mumbai, where she began her journey as a journalist. Outside the newsroom, Neha enjoys trekking and travelling. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON