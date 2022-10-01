Pitbull attacks 12 villagers in Punjab’s Gurdaspur, killed by retired armyman

A retired armyman killed a pitbull in self-defence after the canine attacked as many as 12 people across five villages in Punjab’s Gurdaspur, reported Live Hindustan. The pitbull covered around 15 km from Tango Shah village to Chuhan village, attacking people and a few animals on its way. Finally, a retired armyman, Captain Shakti Singh, killed the dog with the help of some villagers.

The dog first bit two labourers in Tango Shah village. Both somehow managed to save themselves from this attack. However, the dog ran away and went inside the village. Here, it attacked 60-year-old Dilip Kumar sitting outside his house. Kumar tried to stop her but the pitbull grabbed her throat and dragged him some distance. Kumar's brother came to the rescue.

The dog also attacks many animals

After which, it cut off the leg of a person identified as Baldev Raj. From here, it ran towards Ghatora Road and also attacked many animals. The dog attacked Ramnath, a Nepali watchman of a kiln. Here, two street dogs saved him. The dog went to Chhani village from here, and bit a man identified as Mangal Singh. Around 5am, he reached another village, where he attacked people walking on the road.

Retired armyman grabs dog's

The pitbull ran from here towards Chauhan village and attacked Captain (retired) Shakti Singh, who sustained serious injuries. But he grabbed both the ears of the dog and put a rod in his mouth. Meanwhile, some people of the village also came forward to rescue Singh and killed the dog. Those injured in the pitbull attack have been admitted to the civil hospital.

Similar attack in Gurdaspur

In a similar incident of a Pitbull attack, a 13-year-old boy's ear was brutally bitten off in Gurdaspur in July. The incident took place at Kotli Bhan Singh Village in Gurdaspur, where the child's life was saved by his father who was present when the incident took place. According to the family, the father and the boy were returning home on their two-wheeler, when the dog who was standing outside with his owner started barking at the boy. Soon after, the owner accidentally dropped the dog's leash, leading to the pitbull to attack the boy.

