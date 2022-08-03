2 girls injured after attack by pet Pitbull dog in Jalandhar
Two girls sustained serious injuries after they were attacked by their pet Pitbull dog in Garha area here on Tuesday.
The girls, identified as Kiran and Shabnam, were attacked when they were feeding the dog. They managed to escape with the help of neighbours.
SHO Rajesh Sharma said that the girls were admitted to civil hospital. The dog was locked inside the house by the neighbours and a team has been called to nab the canine.
Gurmeet Singh, SMO, civil hospital, stated that girls received injuries of category-3, which are considered major injuries. Necessary treatment is being provided to them and they were now recovering, he said.
-
Kurukshetra University adopts new education policy
Kurukshetra University has adopted the new education policy, 2020, by introducing the online admission process for undergraduate programmes from this academic session. While giving this information, the University's Institute of Integrated and Honours Studies will start the admissions from August 3. Briefing about the policy, vice-chancellor of the university, Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said that the students will be given the option of a four-year graduation degree in honours and research.
-
It’s that time of the year again! Rakhi rush at Ludhiana central post office
With Rakhi around the corner, hectic activity can be seen at the Ludhiana central post office these days as residents queue up to send the sacred thread to their siblings within India and abroad. After a two-year slump due to the pandemic, postal services are again gaining popularity with 100-150 rakhis being booked every day for domestic deliveries. In terms of overseas deliveries, this post office had over 2,000 rakhi parcel orders in July alone.
-
Three boys drown in pond in Panipat village
Three boys reportedly drowned while taking a bath in a pond at Garh Sarnai village in Panipat district, the police said on Tuesday. The police said that the deceased Abhishek (16), Hitesh (14), and Navin (14), all residents of Garh Sarnai village, were students of classes 9 and 8 of the government high school of the village. Labourers who were working in the nearby fields noticed them, but when they reached, the boys had died.
-
Assistant accounts officer, data entry operator held for taking ₹3.5 lakh bribe in Karnal
The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has arrested an assistant accounts officer and a data entry operator posted in Gharaunda of Karnal while accepting a bribe of Rs 3.5 lakh. They were arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in cash and Rs 2.5 lakh cheque from a person in lieu of processing pension-related bills of his deceased father. They had already taken Rs 40,000 from the complainant. Further investigation is underway, he added.
-
Implement Swaminathan report in totality: Harsimrat
Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday demanded implementation of the Swaminathan report in totality by ensuring 50% profit on the total cost of the crop and legalising minimum support price, besides reduction in petroleum and cooking gas prices. Participating in the discussion on price rise in the parliament, Harsimrat took on the NDA government for playing politics on the issue. She said the BJP had claimed in 2015 that it would double farm income.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics