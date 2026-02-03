Piyush Goyal to share key details of India-US deal amid questions over Trump's claims, PM Modi's promises

Amid questions over the contours of the India-US trade deal announced by President Donald Trump and confirmed by PM Narendra Modi, Union minister of commerce and industry, Piyush Goyal, will brief the media on key details of the agreement soon, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday afternoon. India's commerce minister Piyush Goyal would give details on the India-US deal. (PTI File Photo)

The suddenly-announced agreement — though in thr works for a year, but with many hiccups — left policymakers and analysts grappling with conflicting claims.

President Donald Trump announced that India will take "zero" tariffs on US products, and will buy $500 billion worth of American goods.

While the deal was confirmed by PM Modi on Monday night, the lack of specific details from the government triggered a political firestorm in New Delhi.

What's known for now is that the US administration has lowered reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods from 25% to 18%, effective immediately. And the other 25% levied as penalty for India buying Russian oil has been removed. Trump said Modi promised to him India won't buy Russian oil anymore.

This move essentially rolls back a 50% tariff rate that has been in place since August 2025.

Questions over Russian oil, ‘zero’ tariffs, and more However, controversy erupted over Trump’s unilateral declaration that India will "move forward to reduce their Tariffs and Non Tariff Barriers against the United States, to ZERO".

Opposition leaders have questioned whether this creates an uneven playing field where India pays 18% while the U.S. pays nothing.

Economic experts note that while the 18% rate is higher than pre-Trump levels, it remains more favorable than the 19% and 20% tariffs currently faced by regional peers like Indonesia and Bangladesh.

Trump further asserted that PM Modi committed to a "BUY AMERICAN" initiative totaling over $500 billion in US energy, technology, agriculture, and coal.

This figure has been met with significant skepticism in India, where yearly imports from the U.S. currently hover around $45 billion.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor highlighted the discrepancy, noting that India's entire global import bill is approximately $700 billion. "So, do we stop buying from every other country?" Tharoor asked, seeking clarity.

In a move that could redefine India's geopolitical stance, Trump claimed that Modi has “agreed to stop buying Russian Oil” and will instead increase purchases from the US and US-controlled Venezuela.

Russia has reportedly stated there is "no word" on India stopping these purchases.

There are reports that India has already exited the Chabahar port project in Iran due to US sanctions.

Trump, who claims to be overseeing interim leadership in Venezuela, intends to grant the US and its partners access to the nation's vast oil reserves.

Agricultural 'red lines' at risk? The most sensitive aspect of the deal involves the agricultural sector, which supports nearly half of India's population and contributes 18% to the national GDP.

While the Indian government previously insisted that agriculture was a "red line" that would not be compromised, US agriculture secretary Brooke Rollins declared the deal a victory that will liberalise agricultural imports to India.

Amid this, BJP-led NDA leaders hailed PM Modi as a "generational leader" who has “made history”.

But the Opposition has been scathing, with Rahul Gandhi even claiming Modi has “sold the country”.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh called for the text of the deal to be debated in Parliament. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Indian government had not yet released the full tenets of the deal, though Union minister JP Nadda assured Parliament that a formal statement and discussion would take place.