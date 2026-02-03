Amid Rahul Gandhi's Naravane memoir demand, use of ‘yaar’ adds fuel to fire in Lok Sabha | Watch

A fresh bout of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi versus Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) broke out in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday over former army chief MM Naravane's unpublished 'memoir', citation of which in the House was the reason of a massive ruckus on Monday as well. Eight Congress MPs were suspended on Tuesday over “unruly behaviour”. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi speaks in Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament on Tuesday (Sansad TV)

The unpublished memoir in question pertains to the content of an article in Caravan magazine on former army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane’s account that seemed to suggest that the political leadership appeared indecisive during the face-off between India and China in 2020.

Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday authenticated a copy of an article in the House which cited former army chief MM Naravane's unpublished 'memoir'.

To authenticate a document, a member has to submit a signed copy of it affirming that it is correct to the best of his knowledge.

As soon as Gandhi was asked to speak on the Motion of Thanks, he cited the Speaker's ruling of Monday and authenticated the copy of the article.

"I have authenticated it," he said.