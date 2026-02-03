Letter to speaker, 8 MPs suspended: Chaos in Lok Sabha as Rahul Gandhi vs BJP continues over Naravane memoir

A fresh bout of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi versus Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) broke out in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday over former army chief MM Naravane's unpublished 'memoir', citation of which in the House was the reason for a massive ruckus on Monday as well. Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi and other MPs protest at Makar Dwar of the Parliament, against the suspension of 8 MPs from Lok Sabha and against the India-US trade agreement, during the ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

The unpublished memoir in question concerns an article in Caravan magazine about former army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane’s account, which seemed to suggest that the political leadership appeared indecisive during the face-off between India and China in 2020.

Gandhi had tried to cite the memoir during his speech in the Lok Sabha on Monday, during a discussion on President Droupadi Murmu’s address. The treasury benches, including defence minister Rajnath Singh and home minister Amit Shah, objected to the citation, citing rule 349 of the parliamentary procedure. Ruckus erupted in the House, leading to an adjournment twice.

The same ruckus spilt over on Tuesday as well.