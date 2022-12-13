'PLA troops sent back, matter was raised with China': Rajnath on LAC face-off

The Indian Army stopped the troops of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) last week along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told both houses of Parliament on Tuesday amid opposition attacks. In his address, the Defence Minister said that "no soldier died or no major injuries were reported". The army is prepared to face such incidents, he underlined, hailing the bravery of soldiers. The Arunachal face-off is the first such clash since the June 2020 Galwan Valley incident in the sensitive Ladakh sector.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"On December 9, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner," he told Parliament. "The ensuing faceoff led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts. The scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides. I wish to share with this House that there are no fatalities or serious casualties on our side," he further underlined. His comments came after he had held a high-level meeting on the issue earlier in the day.

"Due to timely intervention of Indian commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations. As a follow up of the incident, local Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart on December 11 to discuss the issue in accordance with established mechanisms. The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquility along the border. The issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels," Rajnath Singh pointed out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Urging unity on the matter, the Defence Minister said: "I would like to assure this House, that our Forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it. I am confident that this entire House will stand united in supporting our soldiers in their brave effort."

The opposition staged a walkout when they were not allowed to hold a discussion after the remarks.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON