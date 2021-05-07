Home / India News / Plane carrying Remdesivir injections crash lands in MP’s Gwalior
Plane carrying Remdesivir injections crash lands in MP’s Gwalior

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 12:20 AM IST
The plane- Beechcraft 250- which met with the accident was purchased by the state government in 2020 at a cost of 65 crore. (Image used for representation). (ANI PHOTO.)

A plane owned by the Madhya Pradesh government carrying Remdesivir injections crash-landed at Gwalior airport on Thursday night, according to the district collector.

The pilot Captain Majid Akhtar, co-pilots Shiv Jaiswal and Dileep Kumar were on board the plane. They sustained minor injuries and have been admitted to a hospital, said Kaushlendra Vikram Singh, district collector, Gwalior.

“The plane took off from Indore with vials of Remdesivir. The reason for the crash landing is not clear yet but it was a minor accident and the vials of Remdesivir injections are safe. Air force officers reached the spot and rescued the pilots and co-pilots after the incident,” Singh said.

Gwalior, superintendent of police, Amit Sanghi said, “Prima facie, it appeared that there was a snag with the plane’s arrestor gear, which is used on the runway. However, the real cause of the crash landing will be informed by the pilot, who is in a state of shock right now.”

The plane- Beechcraft 250- which met with the accident was purchased by the state government in 2020 at a cost of 65 crore.

