Plane crashes into hillside in Chhattisgarh, casualties feared

A private aircraft crashed into a hillside in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district on Monday, with the authorities fearing casualties, India Today reported. The aircraft is reportedly a Cessna Caravan.

Plane crash in Chhattisgarh(X)

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Visuals from the spot showed thick smoke and flames from the crashed jet at the hillside situated in the Jashpur-Narayanpur region. It was not known how many occupants were on the ill-fated aircraft.

Police and administrative teams rushed to the spot following the incident.

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