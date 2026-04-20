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Plane crashes into hillside in Chhattisgarh, casualties feared

Visuals from the spot showed thick smoke and flames from the crashed jet at the hillside situated in the Jashpur-Narayanpur region.

Updated on: Apr 20, 2026 04:45 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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A private aircraft crashed into a hillside in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district on Monday, with the authorities fearing casualties, India Today reported. The aircraft is reportedly a Cessna Caravan.

Plane crash in Chhattisgarh(X)

Visuals from the spot showed thick smoke and flames from the crashed jet at the hillside situated in the Jashpur-Narayanpur region. It was not known how many occupants were on the ill-fated aircraft.

Police and administrative teams rushed to the spot following the incident.

 
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