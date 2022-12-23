Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Planning to travel to Europe? This country has banned visa-free entry to Indians from next year

Planning to travel to Europe? This country has banned visa-free entry to Indians from next year

india news
Published on Dec 23, 2022 11:04 AM IST

The new change, will however, not affect Indians having a Schengen, UK and US visa, or a residence permit of these countries.

People walk in the street amid dense fog at morning at Terazije square in downtown Belgrade, Serbia. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) (File)
BySharangee Dutta, New Delhi

For Indians planning to make a trip to southeastern-central Europe, a recent visa-related change in Serbia needs to be checked before making any plan. The country has announced the cancellation of visa-free entry to all Indian nationals starting January 1.

In a statement, the Embassy of India, Belgrade, said that all Indian citizens visiting the European nation would “require a visa to enter the Republic of Serbia”.

“The existing arrangement of visa-free entry into Serbia for all Indian passport holders for staying in Serbia up to 30 days has been withdrawn by the Government of Serbia,” the statement added.

Also Read | Croatia eager to join European Union’s visa-free travel zone on January 1

Indians wanting to visit Serbia on or after January 1 need to apply for a visa at the Embassy of Serbia in New Delhi or in the country of their residence.

Exemptions

The new change, will however, not affect Indians having a Schengen, UK and US visa, or a residence permit of these countries. The statement mentioned that Indian passport holders having visa or permit of these nations will still be allowed a visa-free entry into Serbia on or after January 1 for up to 90 days.

Other countries that no longer enjoy visa-free entry to Serbia

From November 20 onwards, Serbia also terminated the visa-free entry service to nationals of Guinea-Bissau (in west Africa), Tunisia (in north Africa), and Burundi (in east Africa).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sharangee Dutta

A journalist with 7+ years of experience, I pretty much inhale and exhale news – figuratively speaking. Cooking, reading and playing with my dog take up the remaining hours of my normal day. I have an inclination for true crime stories, and love listening to such podcasts....view detail

Topics
serbia visa travel ban international travel europe
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP