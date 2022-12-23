Planning to travel to Europe? This country has banned visa-free entry to Indians from next year

For Indians planning to make a trip to southeastern-central Europe, a recent visa-related change in Serbia needs to be checked before making any plan. The country has announced the cancellation of visa-free entry to all Indian nationals starting January 1.

In a statement, the Embassy of India, Belgrade, said that all Indian citizens visiting the European nation would “require a visa to enter the Republic of Serbia”.

“The existing arrangement of visa-free entry into Serbia for all Indian passport holders for staying in Serbia up to 30 days has been withdrawn by the Government of Serbia,” the statement added.

Indians wanting to visit Serbia on or after January 1 need to apply for a visa at the Embassy of Serbia in New Delhi or in the country of their residence.

Exemptions

The new change, will however, not affect Indians having a Schengen, UK and US visa, or a residence permit of these countries. The statement mentioned that Indian passport holders having visa or permit of these nations will still be allowed a visa-free entry into Serbia on or after January 1 for up to 90 days.

Other countries that no longer enjoy visa-free entry to Serbia

From November 20 onwards, Serbia also terminated the visa-free entry service to nationals of Guinea-Bissau (in west Africa), Tunisia (in north Africa), and Burundi (in east Africa).

