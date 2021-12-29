Play Indian music on flights, at airports: Aviation ministry to Indian airlines

The aviation ministry has written to Indian airlines and airport operators advising them to play Indian music in flights and airports, citing a request from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), which submitted a memorandum urging the same a few days ago.

Giving examples of other airlines that play music “quintessential” of their respective countries, including Jazz in American airlines or Mozart in Austrian airlines, the ministry asked the Indian airlines to follow their footsteps.

"Music played by most airlines across the globe is quintessential of the country to which the airline belongs, for example, Jazz in American airline or Mozart in Austrian Airline and Arab music in an airline from the Middle East. But Indian airlines seldom play Indian music in flight, whereas, our music has a rich heritage and culture and it has one of the many things every Indian has a reason for truly proud of it," news agency ANI quoted from the advisory written by aviation ministry joint secretary Usha Padhee to DGCA chief Arun Kumar and Airports Authority of India (AAI) chairman Sanjeev Kumar.

"(Union) aviation ministry is in receipt of a request from ICCR for playing Indian music in aircraft being operated in India and also at airports. It is therefore requested to kindly consider (doing so) following the regulatory requisites," the letter further read.

On December 23, the ICCR submitted a memorandum to Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia urging him to make it mandatory for Indian airlines and airports to play Indian classical or light vocal and instrumental music.

“...it is extremely unfortunate and even ironic that most airways in India however — both private and government-owned as well as both domestic and International -- seldom, if at all, play Indian music... We hereby ardently request you to look into this matter,” the ICCR letter said.

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, president of ICCR, said the minister assured them that the ministry will look at their request.