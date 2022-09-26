'Please unite them first': BJP leader's Bharat Jodo swipe amid Rajasthan crisis

As the crisis in the Rajasthan government deepens amid a tussle over chief minister Ashok Gehlot's successor, BJP leaders have once again latched on to the infighting amid grand old party's much-publicised public outreach program - 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', a footmarch of the Congress being led by party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Union minister Bhupender Yadav last night posted a photo of Rahul Gandhi with Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin pilot and wrote in the caption "please unite them first"- in an apparent dig at the Congress's Kanyakumari to Kashmir yatra which the party, has said, is aimed at uniting the country.

The BJP has been criticising the Congress for Bharat Jodo Yatra and has maintained that the party should focus on resolving the internal rebellion first.

Several Congress MLAs -- loyal to Ashok Gehlot -- submitted their resignations last night over a possible move to appoint Sachin Pilot as the next CM in a rebellion that erupted just ahead of a crucial Congress Legislature Party meeting. The meet was called amid buzz over the likely successor of Gehlot who will be joining Shashi Tharoor among other party leaders on a ballot on October 17. A group of about 90+ MLAs is learnt to have submitted their resignation. A word from the Speaker’s office on the resignation letters is awaited.

Late at night, there were efforts by Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken to persuade Gehlot loyalists to meet them one on one, if not as part of the planned MLAs’ meeting, reports said.

Gehlot initially appeared unwilling to give up his CM’s post. Later, it was speculated that he would rather see Assembly Speaker C P Joshi --- or anyone else --- as CM rather than Pilot, who had rebelled against his leadership.

Pilot had camped in Haryana in 2020 to protest against Gehlot's leadership. He later returned to the state amid assurances from the leadership.

