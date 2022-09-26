Home / India News / Rajasthan political crisis LIVE: Gehlot loyalists resign amid tussle on CM post
Rajasthan political crisis LIVE: Gehlot loyalists resign amid tussle on CM post

india news
Updated on Sep 26, 2022 07:18 AM IST

Rajasthan political crisis: Amid the speculations of a likely successor of Gehlot, his loyalists submitted a resignation in a late-night development.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file photo)
ByHT News Desk
Rajasthan political crisis: Amid the buzz over the likely successor of Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot - who is set to contest the Congress presidential polls next month, a massive political crisis has hit the state. In a late-night development amid the escalating political drama, a group of Congress MLAs - loyalists to CM Gehlot, submitted their resignation to assembly speaker CP Joshi. The crisis unfolded on Sunday ahead of a Congress legislature party (CLP) meeting which was likely to pick his successor.

Ashok Gehlot and Shashi Tharoor have emerged as frontrunners in the race of presidential polls for the party. If elected, Gehlot would have to leave the CM chair under 'one man, one post' rule of the party. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 26, 2022 07:18 AM IST

    4-member delegation demands CLP after October 19

    Hours after MLAs were seen boarding a bus to the speaker's house to reportedly submit their resignation, a four-member delegation of Shanti Dhariwal, Mahesh Joshi, Pratap Singh and independent legislator Sanyam Lodha conveyed to senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken that the CLP meeting should happen after October 19 - after the Congress presidential elections. The delegation said that if Gehlot gets chosen for the top party post then the CM should be appointed from 102 MLAs who stood by the party during the crisis in 2020.

  • Sep 26, 2022 06:48 AM IST

    See Pic | Congress MLAs submit their resignation to assembly speaker

    Congress MLAs submitting their resignation (HT)
    Congress MLAs submitting their resignation (HT)

    Amid the massive political crisis in Rajasthan over the likely successor of Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, his loyalist MLAs have tendered their resignation to the assembly speaker: Picture.

  • Sep 26, 2022 06:14 AM IST

    Pilot's flight may fail to take off as Ashok Gehlot-loyalist MLAs submit resignation

    The resignation of Gehlot's loyalists suggested a worsening power struggle between the chief minister and Sachin Pilot who was tipped to be CM Gehlot's replacement. Read more here

  • Sep 26, 2022 06:02 AM IST

    Gehlot loyalists resign amid tussle on CM post

    A group of Congress MLAs - loyalists to CM Gehlot, submitted their resignation to assembly speaker CP Joshi on Sunday night.

Bhagat Singh's nephew welcomes PM Modi's decision to re-name Chandigarh airport

india news
Published on Sep 26, 2022 07:17 AM IST

In the 93rd episode of his monthly Mann ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh as a tribute to the great freedom fighter.

Chandigarh Airport&nbsp;(HT file photo)
Chandigarh Airport (HT file photo)
ANI |
'Please unite them first': BJP leader's Bharat Jodo swipe amid Rajasthan crisis

india news
Published on Sep 26, 2022 06:53 AM IST

The BJP has been criticising the Congress for Bharat Jodo Yatra and has maintained that the party should focus on resolving the internal rebellion first

Union minister Bhupender Yadav last night posted a photo of Rahul Gandhi with Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin pilot.(@byadavbjp)
Union minister Bhupender Yadav last night posted a photo of Rahul Gandhi with Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin pilot.(@byadavbjp)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file photo)
Number Theory: Four charts which explain India’s Net Zero Emission challenge

india news
Published on Sep 26, 2022 05:47 AM IST

India made a five-point commitment in its pursuit of achieving net-zero emissions. By 2030, it aims to increase the non-fossil energy capacity by 500 GW, fulfil 50% of its energy demand with renewable energy, reduce 1 billion tonnes of CO2 and decrease carbon intensity to less than 45%.

One of the main drivers for historical emissions in India, and globally, has been the use of carbon intensive sources for energy production.(AP file photo. Representative image)
One of the main drivers for historical emissions in India, and globally, has been the use of carbon intensive sources for energy production.(AP file photo. Representative image)
ByKedar Kulkarni, KC Adaina
LIVE: Yamuna water level in Delhi nears warning mark

india news
Updated on Sep 26, 2022 07:01 AM IST

Breaking news LIVE updates September 26, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk

Survey to assess drinking water in cities to begin in October

india news
Updated on Sep 26, 2022 05:36 AM IST

As many as 485 cities covered under AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) will be assessed in the survey, a ministry official said, requesting anonymity.

Central government is set to assess and rank cities on the quality of drinking water through a survey named Pey Jal Survekshan.&nbsp;(Pixabay. Representative image)
Central government is set to assess and rank cities on the quality of drinking water through a survey named Pey Jal Survekshan. (Pixabay. Representative image)
ByRisha Chitlangia, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Cong protests LPG price hike as Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes

india news
Published on Sep 26, 2022 12:38 AM IST

After concluding the morning session of the foot march at Wadakkanchery, Gandhi took a chopper to Nilambur and paid his respects at the residence of late Congress leader Aryadan Mohammed. Gandhi said Mohammed was a pillar of the Congress and his demise was a great loss for the party

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with an elderly supporter during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Thrissur, Kerala. (PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with an elderly supporter during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Thrissur, Kerala. (PTI)
ByPress Trust of India
Former CM SM Krishna admitted to hospital due to respiratory infection

india news
Published on Sep 26, 2022 12:31 AM IST

Krishna was the state chief minister between 1999-2004, governor of Maharashtra in 2004 and later served as the minister for external affairs between 2009 and 2012.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader BS Yediyurappa meets former chief minister SM Krishna, at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday. (ANI)
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader BS Yediyurappa meets former chief minister SM Krishna, at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Mukul Rohatgi declines AG post as he has ‘second thoughts’

india news
Published on Sep 26, 2022 12:27 AM IST

Mukul Rohatgi said that he is grateful to the government for according him the opportunity the second time.

Mukul Rohatgi was the first AG for the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government between 2014 and 2017. (Hindustan Times)
Mukul Rohatgi was the first AG for the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government between 2014 and 2017. (Hindustan Times)
ByUtkarsh Anand, New Delhi
Hindu plaintiffs divided over carbon dating of ‘shivling’ in Gyanvapi

india news
Updated on Sep 26, 2022 02:07 AM IST

Rakhi Singh, one of the five women plaintiffs in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi complex case, on Sunday said carrying out “carbon dating of the Shivling is an anti-religion act”

The Varanasi district court asked the Gyanvapi mosque management to file its objections to the plea for carbon dating of the structure claimed to be a “Shivling” found inside the complex by the next date of hearing in the matter.(PTI)
The Varanasi district court asked the Gyanvapi mosque management to file its objections to the plea for carbon dating of the structure claimed to be a "Shivling" found inside the complex by the next date of hearing in the matter.(PTI)
ByOliver Fredrick
Two of family among four killed in road mishap

india news
Published on Sep 26, 2022 12:26 AM IST

A woman and her daughter among four people were killed in an accident involving a truck, car and a motorbike on Belagavi-Bagalkot road, police said on Sunday

A JCB deployed to remove the remains of the crushed car on Belagavi-Bagalkot road. (HT Photo)
A JCB deployed to remove the remains of the crushed car on Belagavi-Bagalkot road. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Belagavi
Nitish, Lalu meet Sonia, call for Oppn unity to defeat BJP

india news
Published on Sep 26, 2022 12:25 AM IST

The leaders from Bihar also said that the talks will continue and the next round of discussions would be held after the election for Congress president to include the next Congress chief in the opposition’s plans for the 2024 general election.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, INLD chief OP Chautala, NCP president Sharad Pawar, CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal during a rally in Fatehabad. (PTI)
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, INLD chief OP Chautala, NCP president Sharad Pawar, CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal during a rally in Fatehabad. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Telangana CM KCR mum, uncertainty looms over launch of national party

india news
Updated on Sep 26, 2022 06:50 AM IST

A Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader said chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) might take some more time as he was still deliberating with intellectuals and senior party leaders to prepare the constitution of the national party and the party philosophy, which is primarily based on agriculture and irrigation sectors

On August 31, TRS president KCR flew to Patna to meet Bihar CM Nitish Kumar but there was no talk about launch of national party. (PTI)
On August 31, TRS president KCR flew to Patna to meet Bihar CM Nitish Kumar but there was no talk about launch of national party. (PTI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
Amid frequent attacks on BJP, RSS premises in Tamil Nadu, cops warn of NSA

india news
Updated on Sep 26, 2022 05:35 AM IST

Multiple petrol bomb attacks were reported on premises of BJP, RSS leaders since Thursday — the day the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested 11 PFI members, including office-bearers, as part of a nationwide operation.The attacks were reported across Coimbatore, Pollachi, Ramanathapuram, Erode and Tambaram.

Petrol bomb attacks were reported on premises of BJP, RSS leaders since Thursday. (ANI)
Petrol bomb attacks were reported on premises of BJP, RSS leaders since Thursday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chennai
No central storage of data, onus on hospitals to keep it safe: NHA chief

india news
Updated on Sep 26, 2022 07:09 AM IST

There will be no central vault to store health data of patients who use Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) numbers, National Health Authority chief RS Sharma said in an interview to HT

National Health Authority chief RS Sharma.(Mint file photo)
National Health Authority chief RS Sharma.(Mint file photo)
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 26, 2022
