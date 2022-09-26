Rajasthan political crisis LIVE: Gehlot loyalists resign amid tussle on CM post
Rajasthan political crisis: Amid the buzz over the likely successor of Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot - who is set to contest the Congress presidential polls next month, a massive political crisis has hit the state. In a late-night development amid the escalating political drama, a group of Congress MLAs - loyalists to CM Gehlot, submitted their resignation to assembly speaker CP Joshi. The crisis unfolded on Sunday ahead of a Congress legislature party (CLP) meeting which was likely to pick his successor.
Ashok Gehlot and Shashi Tharoor have emerged as frontrunners in the race of presidential polls for the party. If elected, Gehlot would have to leave the CM chair under 'one man, one post' rule of the party.
Follow all the updates here:
Sep 26, 2022 07:18 AM IST
4-member delegation demands CLP after October 19
Hours after MLAs were seen boarding a bus to the speaker's house to reportedly submit their resignation, a four-member delegation of Shanti Dhariwal, Mahesh Joshi, Pratap Singh and independent legislator Sanyam Lodha conveyed to senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken that the CLP meeting should happen after October 19 - after the Congress presidential elections. The delegation said that if Gehlot gets chosen for the top party post then the CM should be appointed from 102 MLAs who stood by the party during the crisis in 2020.
Sep 26, 2022 06:48 AM IST
See Pic | Congress MLAs submit their resignation to assembly speaker
Amid the massive political crisis in Rajasthan over the likely successor of Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, his loyalist MLAs have tendered their resignation to the assembly speaker
Sep 26, 2022 06:14 AM IST
Pilot's flight may fail to take off as Ashok Gehlot-loyalist MLAs submit resignation
The resignation of Gehlot's loyalists suggested a worsening power struggle between the chief minister and Sachin Pilot who was tipped to be CM Gehlot's replacement. Read more here
Sep 26, 2022 06:02 AM IST
