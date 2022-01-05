PM announces ex gratia of 2 lakh each kin of deceased in Jharkhand mishap

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed anguish over the road mishap in Jharkhand which killed at least 16 people. The Prime Minister also announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh each from its National Relief Fund to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in an accident in Pakur. Those who were injured would receive ₹50,000 from the government.

A bus carrying 40 passengers collided with a truck in Pakur district on Wednesday morning. The truck was transporting gas cylinders when the mishap took place.

The accident happened around 8.30 am on Govindpur-Sahebganj state highway at Paderkola village in the Amrapara police station area.

According to reports, the injured people are currently admitted into Sadar hospital in Pakur district for the necessary treatment.

During the accident, several people got trapped inside the bus, according to a report by PTI. They were being brought out after dismantling the vehicle with gas-cutters, it also reported citing police.

Fortunately, none of the gas cylinders on the truck exploded. Otherwise, the accident could have taken many more lives, police said.

Following the incident, state chief minister Hemant Soren also condoled the loss of lives. He also directed the district administration to ensure proper treatment of the injured persons. "May God give peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss. Appropriate instructions have been given to the district administration to provide proper treatment to the injured," he said.

