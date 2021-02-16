PM announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh for MP’s Sidhi accident victims’ kin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday approved an ex-gratia of ₹200,000 each for the families of those who lost their lives in the bus accident in Sidhi of Madhya Pradesh and ₹50,000 to those who were seriously injured, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

“PM @narendramodi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the bus accident in Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured,” the PMO tweeted

A bus carrying more than 60 passengers fell into a canal in Sidhi district on Tuesday morning. Forty people were reportedly killed in the accident and many have been reported missing. Police and a team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are carrying out the rescue operations. The bus was headed to Satna from Sidhi and was said to be carrying local villagers when the accident occurred around 8:30am. News agency PTI reported that at least seven people were able to swim to safety after the bus fell into the canal.

PM Modi also condoled the deaths on Twitter, adding that the local administration is involved in rescue efforts. “Bus accident in MP’s Sidhi is horrific. Condolences to the bereaved families. The local administration is actively involved in rescue and relief work,” the PMO tweeted.

The Union home minister Amit Shah also took to Twitter to condole the deaths. He wished the injured a speedy recovery and assured local administration will be helping out in the rescue operations in every way possible.

"The bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district is very sad, I have spoken to the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The local administration is providing all possible help for relief and rescue. I express my deepest condolences to the relatives of the dead and wish the injured to get well soon," Shah tweeted.