‘PM, issue isn't country's shame’: Rahul's swipe at Modi over Manipur statement

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his statement on the atrocities on women in Manipur, saying the issue is “not that it's a shame for the country”.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi . (PTI)

“…The issue is the immense pain and trauma inflicted on the women of Manipur,” Gandhi wrote on Twitter. He further urged the PM to “stop the violence immediately.”

PM Modi in his first comment on the Manipur situation told the media ahead of the Parliament session on Monday that the incident of Kuki women being paraded naked is a “shameful incident for any society”.

“.who did this and who is responsible is another issue but this has put our nation to shame. I appeal to all chief ministers to tighten law and order. Whether it is Rajasthan, Chattisgarh or Manipur...the issue of a woman's honour is above all politics,” PM Modi added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also took a dig at the PM saying that “there's absolutely no doubt that the Prime Minister spoke up today only to protect his own self-generated image of Vishwaguru.”

“Will anybody believe that no intelligence report reached the Union Home Minister about such a ghastly incident? Will anybody believe that the Chief Minister was spurred into action only after watching the video? He himself admitted on national television that there are hundreds of such cases," the Congress leader questioned.

He added, "Will anybody believe that the Prime Minister was unaware of what’s been going on in Manipur for 78 days? He only spoke up today because the world is now watching with horror.”

A national outrage sparked after a May 4 video of Kuki women being disrobed and sexually assaulted by an armed mob of 800-1,000 miscreants went viral. Two people have been arrested so far, chief minister Biren Singh said.

