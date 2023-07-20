Kharge demands ‘elaborate statement’ from PM Modi on Manipur in Parliament

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the violence on women in Manipur amid national outrage over the video of two Kuki women being paraded naked, Congress President Mallikarjun on Thursday demanded an elaborate statement from him in the Parliament. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge (ANI)

“Manipur is burning, women are raped, naked, paraded, and horrific violence is taking place. But the PM kept quiet for so long until today…he only gave a statement outside the Parliament,” Kharge said while addressing the Rajya Sabha.

Kharge also demanded the immediate resignation of Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, and an imposition of President's Rule in the northeastern state.

The monsoon session of the Parliament began with a ruckus over the Manipur violence, forcing both Houses to be adjourned for the day on Monday. Several opposition leaders were shouting slogans like ‘Manipur Manipur’ and ‘Manipur is burning’ as the Lok Sabha assembled at 2 pm.

PM Modi's statement on Manipur

Ahead of the Parliament session, PM Modi in his first comment on the Manipur situation, said, “This a shameful incident for any society..who did this and who is responsible is another issue but this has put our nation to shame. I appeal to all chief minsters to tighten law and order. Whether it is Rajasthan, Chattisgarh or Manipur...the issue of a woman's honour is above all politics.”

Manipur shocker

Massive national outrage began on Wednesday after a May 4 video showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side went viral on social media. The alleged culprit has been arrested on Thursday.

Tensions began in the northeastern state on May 3 after an ethnic violence broke out during a 'Tribal Solidarity March' to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Over 150 people have lost their lives, while thousands have been displaced.