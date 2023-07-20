Manipur shocker: SC takes motu cognisance, CJI says ‘deeply disturbing’. Top quotes

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it was “deeply disturbed” by the video which emerged on social media on Wednesday in which two tribal women were seen paraded naked and molested, and asked the Centre and State to take action against the perpetrators. Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud.(PTI)

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Misra said the incident was “simply unacceptable” and termed it as "grossest of constitutional abuse and human rights violations.”

Taking suo motu cognisance into the matter, the bench asked the Centre and State to appraise the step taken on the issue.

Here are CJI DY Chandrachud's top quotes on Manipur women harassment incident:

1. “We are very deeply disturbed about the videos distributed yesterday. We are expressing our deep concern. It is time that the government steps and takes action.”

2. “Simply unacceptable. Using women as an instrument in an area of communal strife to inflict gender violence is deeply disturbing. This is the grossest of constitutional abuse and human rights violations.”

3. "We are deeply disturbed by the videos which have emerged. If the government does not act, we will."

4. “We are of the view that the court must be apprised of the steps taken by the govt so that perpetrators are booked for such violence.”

5. “What is portrayed in the media and visuals which appeared shows gross constitutional violation and infraction of human life using women as instruments of perpetrated violence is against constitutional democracy. Let Centre and State apprise court on steps taken."

(With agency inputs)