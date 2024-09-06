PM meets recipients of National Teachers’ Award, discusses educational strategies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met with the recipients of the National Teachers’ Award at his residence, a day after President Droupadi Murmu honoured 82 educators on Teacher’s Day for their contributions in the field of education. Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets educators who were conferred the National Teachers Awards in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)

During the meeting, PM Modi talked about the importance of the role of teachers in shaping the future of India.

“The responsibility of preparing today’s youth for Viksit Bharat rests in the hands of teachers,” he said, as he discussed the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and its impact on education, talking about the importance of learning in one’s mother tongue.

The Prime Minister encouraged teachers to integrate local folklore into their lessons and teach it in various languages to introduce students to different languages and cultures.

“Teach local folklore in different languages so that students learn multiple languages and experience our vibrant culture,” he advised.

Modi also suggested that teachers could organise educational tours to help students explore India’s diversity, noting that such activities would not only enhance learning but also support local tourism and economies.

He proposed that award-winning teachers must share their best practices through social media to foster collective learning and improvement. “Connect with each other through social media and share your best practices,” he said.

Among the awardees were Urfana Amin from Jammu and Kashmir, who developed educational materials during the Covid-19 pandemic; Dwiti Chandra Sahu from Odisha, who integrated ICT into education despite challenges; and Sagar Chittaranjan Bagade from Maharashtra, who organized social events for marginalized groups.

The award ceremony also recognised contributions from professors Nidhi Jain from IIT-Delhi, Vinay Sharma from IIT-Roorkee, and Srinivas Hotha from IISER Pune for their work in chemistry and environmental management.

Prime Minister Modi praised the teachers for their dedication and congratulated them for their crucial role in the nation’s development.