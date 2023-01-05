PM Modi addresses All India Annual State Ministers' meet on water| Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the 'All India Annual State Ministers' Conference on water' - which brought together key policymakers to discuss the ways to harness water resources for sustainable development. The Union Jal Shakti Ministry organized the two-day national level conference in Bhopal on the theme of 'Water Vision@2047'.

Here are PM Modi's top quotes from his address at the all-India water ministers' meeting:

1. In our constitutional system, the subject of water comes under the control of the states. States' efforts for water conservation will go a long way in achieving the collective goals of the country.

2. India has made major strides in water security. Our Water vision towards 2047 will be a big contribution to Amrit Kaal.

3. The nation is working together to build 75 Amrit Sarovars in every district. Till now 25,000 Amrit Sarovars have already been constructed.

4. We need to use technologies like Geosensing and Geomapping in the field of water conservation. Industry and agriculture are two sectors where water is required.

5. Jal Jeevan Mission has become a major development parameter to provide water to every household.

6. Urbanization is increasing rapidly in our country and when the pace of urbanization is like this, then we should think about water very seriously.

7. Only the government's efforts are not sufficient towards water conservation. A new chapter of Jan Bhagidari (People's Participation) needs to begin with multiple stakeholders from all sections of society.

8. The government has emphasized enormously on the circular economy in this budget. The circular economy has a critical role in water conservation.

9. When people joined the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, they became more conscious and aware. The government mobilized resources and helped with several issues including water treatment. But the success of the campaign was ensured when the public decided not to spread filth.

10. The more efforts we put into water conservation, the more impact will be created.

