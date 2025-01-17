PM Modi aims to host 2036 Olympics in Gujarat: Amit Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a goal to host the 2036 Olympics in Ahmedabad, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Thursday, making the first official statement on the government’s plans for the host city months after it submitted a letter of intent to the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Future Host Commission. Union home minister Amit Shah during the inauguration of the Vadnagar Sports Complex in Mehsana on Thursday. (Photo from X)

Shah was speaking at an event to inaugurate key infrastructure projects in Vadnagar city in Mehsana district.

“Today, a sports complex is being inaugurated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a goal of hosting the 2036 Olympics in Ahmedabad. By then, youth from Vadnagar will have the opportunity to participate in it,” he said.

On October 1, India submitted a letter of intent to the IOC Future Host Commission, showing its readiness to enter a structured dialogue with the IOC about hosting the event. The letter represents a significant milestone in India’s efforts, though it does not specify any particular city for the Games.

Addressing the event, Shah said, “Vadnagar is the birthplace of PM Modi. All of us know that Vadnagar is one of the most ancient cities. Due to its intactness and liveliness, it has influenced the culture of the country in every era. For thousands of years, the journey of Vadnagar continued and we have evidence of the same for the last 2500 years. There is no such museum in the world where both history and excavations are present today.”

He further said that the museum has been built at ₹300 crores.

“I want to congratulate PM Modi. By making this vision, he has not only worked to keep the culture of Vadnagar, Gujarat and the country on the world map. The museum building and excavation site have brought to life the 2,500 years of history of Vadnagar. The museum not only gives a sense of the ancient civilisation of Vadnagar but also gives details about culture, business, city construction, education and governance,” he said.

“I also inaugurated the Prerna Sankul complex, the school where PM Modi completed primary education, where children from all over the country are coming to pursue education and follow his path. The complex will serve to develop many such big leaders in the future. A sports complex has also been inaugurated. PM Modi has kept a target that 2036 Olympics will be held in Ahmedabad and sportsperson from Vadnagar will be trained and sent for the event,” he further said.

Shah further hailed the PM for his journey from being a child born into a poor family in Vadnagar to becoming a global leader and said his life will be a subject of study for students across the globe.

“Modi’s entire life, from his childhood spent in Vadnagar to becoming the Prime Minister of the country and a global leader, will become the subject for many students to study from India and around the world in the coming days,” he said.

The Union home minister said Prime Minister Modi, who spent his childhood in extreme poverty as the son of a tea-seller, grew up without holding any bitterness.

“Modi has served the country in such a way that no other child in the country will have to endure poverty that he endured during his childhood,” he said.

Earlier on Thursday, the union minister, accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, launched a series of development projects worth ₹241 crore in Mansa, Gandhinagar district.

The centerpiece of the event was the ground breaking ceremony for a ₹234 crore barrage on the Sabarmati River at Mahakali Dham - Mini Pavagadh Ambod, a historic pilgrimage site in Mansa taluka. The project is expected to benefit over 3,500 hectares across eight villages in the region, improving irrigation systems and addressing the water needs of local farmers.

He also attended the 18th Convocation ceremony of Ganpath University in Mehsana.