PM Modi and Donald Trump discuss Ukraine and Gaza wars

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to US President Donald Trump in the first telephonic conversation since the Republican leader's inauguration on January 20. PM Modi and US President Donald Trump

PM Modi congratulated Trump on beginning his second term as the 47th president of the United States.

Both PM Modi and Trump reaffirmed their commitment to work towards a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership. During the conversation, both the leaders discussed measures for strengthening cooperation in technology, trade, investment, energy and defense.

Prime Minister Modi and Trump exchanged views on global issues, including the situation in West Asia and Ukraine. They reiterated their commitment to work together to promote global peace, prosperity and security.

The leaders agreed to remain in touch and meet soon at an early mutually convenient date.

After the conversation, PM Modi wrote on X,"Delighted to speak with my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump @POTUS. Congratulated him on his historic second term. We are committed to a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership. We will work together for the welfare of our people and towards global peace, prosperity, and security."

ALSO READ: US sees Taiwan challenge from China in 2027: Will QUAD under Trump, PM Modi stand up?

Trump administration to further cement ties with India

External affairs minister S Jaishankar attended Trump's inauguration as the special envoy of Prime Minister Modi on January 20. He later met National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and attended QUAD meeting with newly appointed secretary of state Marco Rubio, Australian foreign minister Penny Wong and Japanese foreign minister Iwaya Takeshi.

Jaishankar also held a bilateral meeting with his US counterpart Rubio.

Sources told HT that the Trump administration will carry forward the India-US bilateral momentum achieved during the previous regime, and is all set to forge big steps in technology, defence and security, trade and commerce, and economic ties.

The meeting between Jaishankar and Rubio had turned out to be very positive, with both the countries committed to move forward on the basis of mutual interest and mutual security.