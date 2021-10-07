Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / PM Modi announces 5 lakh ex-gratia for kin of victims of Belagavi incident
india news

PM Modi announces 5 lakh ex-gratia for kin of victims of Belagavi incident

Published on Oct 07, 2021 11:46 AM IST
File photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
ANI | , Belagavi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed condolences over the loss of lives after a house collapsed in Karnataka's Belagavi and announced an ex-gratia of 5 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the kin of the deceased.

"The loss of lives due to a house collapse in Belagavi, Karnataka is saddening. My thoughts are with the bereaved kin in this hour of sadness. An ex-gratia of 5 lakh each from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of the deceased," tweeted PMO India.

Seven people including two children died in a wall collapse due to heavy rain in Badala Ankalagi village, Belagavi in Karnataka on Wednesday.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has also announced 5 lakh compensation for the deceased's families.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
belagavi house collapse
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Lakhimpur: Priyanka Gandhi sticks to her demand, says Union minister must resign

9 dead, 27 injured in bus-truck collision at Barabanki in UP

Forbes India Rich List 2021: Mukesh Ambani retains top spot

Petrol price crosses all-time high in Mumbai
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Bhramam Review
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP