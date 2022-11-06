PM Modi architect of New India, turned pandemic into opportunity: Chandrasekhar

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for New India and said under his leadership, many areas in India have transformed in the last eight years. Speaking about India's journey towards "Amritkaal" during Vishva Sadbhavana, The Dubai Chapter event organised by NID Foundation, the union minister of state for skill development and entrepreneurship, electronics & IT said, "PM Modi is the architect of New India. The last eight years of PM Modi's leadership have transformed India in many areas. Before 2014, India was looked at as a country with policy paralysis, a nation with corruption as an integral part of the governance, and a weak democracy."

He added that today, the world sees India as a nation of reforms, governance with transparency, and accountability where the benefit of every single rupee spent reaches directly and digitally to the account of beneficiaries. "On the infrastructure front, modern India is building, modern Infrastructure. In the previous governments, there was a shortage of funds to be spent on developing infrastructure as the tax – GDP ratio, and FDI inflow was low in the country," Chandrasekhar said.

The minister further said, “Under the leadership of PM Modi, it is the first time in history that the actual tax collection has exceeded the targets set by the government. This gives room to the government to spend on developing modern infrastructure comprising expressways, fast railways, and ports. Currently, the government is spending 7.5 lakh crore annually to build infrastructure, which lays a strong foundation for an ecosystem of change. The government under the leadership of PM Modi has made India the fastest-growing innovation ecosystem as more than 100 unicorns were set up during the last two years," he said.

In contrast, he claimed, during the previous governments, the common man could not think of getting opportunities, and funds to realize his dream of becoming an entrepreneur.

“When the world was reeling under the hardship of economic slowdown during the global pandemic in 2020, PM Modi converted the pandemic into an opportunity for India by laying the foundation of self – a reliance nation. India, not only produced 200 crore indigenous vaccines for its own citizens but also emerged as a global manufacturing hub for producing affordable vaccines for the world," the MoS said.

In addition, India received the highest FDI inflow during the last two years and emerged as the fastest-growing economy in the world. India managed to emerge strong post-pandemic due to the strong foundation laid by PM Modi from 2014 – 2019, by launching various initiatives like Digital India, Make In India, Start-Up India, Chandrasekhar said.

Chandrasekhar also launched two books on PM Modi's Governance in Dubai - 'Modi @ 20: Dreams Meet Delivery and Heartfelt and The Legacy of Faith' in the presence of Sheikh Mohammad Bin - Maktoum Bin Jumma Al - Maktoum, Chairman MBM Group and member of Dubai's Royal Family, Satnam Singh, Chief Patron NID Foundation and Chancellor Chandigarh University, Sardar SPS Oberoi, Managing Trustee, Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust and Prof. Himani Sood, Founder, NID Foundation.

Giving details about India emerging as a manufacturing hub in the field of IT and electronics, Chandrasekhar said, “Before 2014, 92 per cent of the mobile phones used by Indians were imported from other countries and there were no exports by India in this field. But today in 2022, with the government of India having a strong policy to encourage indigenous manufacturing, 97 per cent of mobile phones are being manufactured in India and more than 70,000 cores of mobile phones and their components are being exported to other nations.”

