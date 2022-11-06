From Mysuru, a special gift for PM Modi ahead of his Bengaluru visit

A resident of Karnataka's Mysuru has made a special turban for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is going to inaugurate the 108 feet tall Kempegowda statue at the Bengaluru airport next week. The turban - made by local named Nandan - was presented to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday to give it to PM Modi.

The special turban was said to resemble the one which King Kempegowda used to wear. The dark pink turban is specially made with the famous Banarasi cloth and decorated with the accessories. Karnataka minister Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. wrote on Twitter, “On the occasion of the unveiling of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Statue Of Prosperity, a turban of the Kempegowda type, prepared by Nandan of Mysore, was received in the presence of Chief Minister Shri @BSBommai for the favorite Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi who was coming to the inaugural event.”

The 108 feet Kempegowda statue will be called the ‘Statue of prosperity’ because it will reflect how Bengaluru achieved progress in every sector. Nadaprabhu Kempegowda is widely believed to be the founder of the city.

A theme park will also be developed near the statue which is expected to be a major tourist attraction. “The theme park will be integrated with sacred soil and water that is collected from various villages of Karnataka. The government is already collecting the soil and water from 31 districts in Karnataka to integrate in the theme park,” the minister had said earlier.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the new terminal at Kempegowda International Airport on November 11.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON