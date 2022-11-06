Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / From Mysuru, a special gift for PM Modi ahead of his Bengaluru visit

From Mysuru, a special gift for PM Modi ahead of his Bengaluru visit

bengaluru news
Published on Nov 06, 2022 02:36 PM IST

The turban - made by local named Nandan - was presented to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday to give it to PM Modi.

From Mysuru, a special gift for PM Modi ahead of his Bengaluru visit
From Mysuru, a special gift for PM Modi ahead of his Bengaluru visit
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

A resident of Karnataka's Mysuru has made a special turban for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is going to inaugurate the 108 feet tall Kempegowda statue at the Bengaluru airport next week. The turban - made by local named Nandan - was presented to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday to give it to PM Modi.

The special turban was said to resemble the one which King Kempegowda used to wear. The dark pink turban is specially made with the famous Banarasi cloth and decorated with the accessories. Karnataka minister Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. wrote on Twitter, “On the occasion of the unveiling of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Statue Of Prosperity, a turban of the Kempegowda type, prepared by Nandan of Mysore, was received in the presence of Chief Minister Shri @BSBommai for the favorite Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi who was coming to the inaugural event.”

The 108 feet Kempegowda statue will be called the ‘Statue of prosperity’ because it will reflect how Bengaluru achieved progress in every sector. Nadaprabhu Kempegowda is widely believed to be the founder of the city.

A theme park will also be developed near the statue which is expected to be a major tourist attraction. “The theme park will be integrated with sacred soil and water that is collected from various villages of Karnataka. The government is already collecting the soil and water from 31 districts in Karnataka to integrate in the theme park,” the minister had said earlier.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the new terminal at Kempegowda International Airport on November 11.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka
bengaluru karnataka

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out