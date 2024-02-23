 PM Modi arrives in Varanasi, will launch multiple development projects on Friday | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / PM Modi arrives in Varanasi, will launch multiple development projects on Friday

PTI |
Feb 23, 2024 06:42 AM IST

Varanasi (UP), Feb 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here this evening and will launch a number of development projects on Friday and address public meetings, officials here said.

HT Image
HT Image

He will participate in a prize distribution programme Friday for the winners of Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita at the Banaras Hindu University, they said.

At 11.15 am, the prime minister will perform a 'pooja' and have a 'darshan' at the Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali before attending a function at 11.30 am to commemorate the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas.

"Upon landing in Kashi, inspected the Shivpur-Phulwaria-Lahartara Marg. This project was inaugurated recently and has been greatly helpful to people in the southern part of the city," the prime minister said in a post on X late on Thursday night.

An official statement said that in the afternoon, the PM will attend a public function where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than 13,000 crore in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency.

To further enhance Varanasi's road connectivity, Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple road projects, including the four-laning of the Ghargra-Bridge-Varanasi section of National Highway 233 and the four-laning of the Sultanpur-Varanasi section of National Highway 56.

To provide impetus to industrial development in the region, he will also inaugurate an HPCL LPG bottling plant in Sewapuri, Banas Kashi Sankul milk processing unit at UPSIDA Agro Park Karkhiyaon, various infrastructure work at the UPSIDA Agro Park, Karkhiyaon, and silk fabric printing common facility centre for weavers.

For the famous textiles sector of Varanasi, Modi will lay the foundation stone of a National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Varanasi. It will strengthen the education and training infrastructure of the sector, the statement said.

Augmenting the health infrastructure in Varanasi, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of a new medical college. He will also lay the foundation stone of the National Centre of Ageing at Banaras Hindu University.

The prime minister will also inaugurate the Sigra Sports Stadium Phase-1 and District Rifle Shooting Range.

At the Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali temple at Seer Govardhanpur near the Banaras Hindu University, the prime minister will inaugurate a newly-installed statue of Sant Ravidas in the adjoining Ravidas Park.

He will inaugurate various development works around Sant Ravidas Janmasthali, worth about 32 crore, and lay the foundation stone for Sant Ravidas Museum and beautification of the park, worth about 62 crore, the statement said.

